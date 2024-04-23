Zach Edey NBA Draft odds: Which NBA team can pick 2x NCAA Player of the Year?

Following an impressive season for the Purdue Boilermakers, Zach Edey has created enough interest from NBA scouts in the coming draft due to his impressive size and defensive presence at the rim.

According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the former Purdue center is projected to be the 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which places him in a clear spot to be acquired by the Phoenix Suns.

In his final stint with the Boilermakers, Edey averaged 25.2 points (62.3% shooting), 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

The Suns have Jusuf Nurkic, Thaddeus Young, Bol Bol and Drew Eubanks in their center rotation. Despite Nurkic providing some decent production and veteran experience playing alongside the starters, Phoenix is still considered a small team.

The Phoenix Suns should strongly consider selecting the seven-foot-four big man during Draft Day.

Zach Edey talked about his decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft

In an interview with ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Zach Edey knew that the timing felt right in his decision to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

"I felt like it was time," Edey said. "I showed that I'm a physical presence on offense this season. I also showed I can play defense. I can guard in space, even defend guards. ... There are a lot of things that I can do that people haven't seen yet. ... Every year I've taken steps forward and there's no reason I can't keep getting better."

Edey said he has taken the required efforts to improve his game, which would translate effectively in the NBA. Given how different the NBA is from NCAA basketball, strengthening one's individual offensive limitations is always important when declaring for the draft.

Additionally, the aspiring young center pointed out that there are still facets to his overall game that many scouts or experts haven't seen yet with what he has shown during his time in the NCAA.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how Edey will look once he makes the move to the NBA.

Despite coming up short in delivering the 2024 NCAA Championship to Purdue against the Connecticut Huskies, Edey still put forth an excellent outing in the 75-60 loss. The NBA prospect dropped 37 points (15-of-25 shooting), 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Interestingly, he had his most impressive outing during the March Madness tournament, a 72-66 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. Zach Edey put up a 40-point performance (13-of-21 shooting) and 16 rebounds.

