When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma called out Brittney Griner’s “lie” in front of Sue Bird on IG live

In May 2020, Geno Auriemma and Sue Bird shared a hilarious moment during an Instagram Live session after Brittney Griner asked the coach for a wine recommendation. Auriemma, keeping things competitive, joked that Griner knew nothing about wine because she played at Baylor.

This sparked a hilarious back-and-forth between the former coach-player duo, with both trying to outdo each other. When Griner commented on the Live chat that Auriemma didn't want her in the first place, Auriemma, who has a net worth of $18 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), accused her of lying.

"BG just said you didn't want her, BG just said you didn't want her," Bird said (58:00).

"That's a lie," Auriemma replied. "She knows its a lie. She was all about 'I'm staying close to home.'"

Brittney Griner entered the college circuit as the top high school player in the nation. According to Geno Auriemma, her decision to join Kim Mulkey's program was driven by her desire to stay in Texas.

Griner had established various aspects of her life there. For example, she volunteered with the Waco Zoo, Waco’s Gospel Cafe, Woodway Family Center and South Waco Recreation Center, and frequently spoke at schools. She also enjoyed working on cars and immersing herself in the football culture during her spare time.

Griner led the Baylor Bears to an NCAA championship in the 2012 season, earning AP Player of the Year, Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and the Best Female Athlete ESPY along the way.

Geno Auriemma and Sue Bird won two NCAA championships

Sue Bird played under Geno Auriemma from 1998 to 2002, winning two NCAA championships. The first came in her sophomore year, where she averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals on 50.2% shooting. That season, she teamed up with future WNBA players like Tamika Williams and Swin Cash.

Bird's next championship run came in her senior year, with added help from Ashley Battle and Diana Taurasi. She averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game that year on 50.5% shooting. Bird was selected number one overall in the 2002 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm.

