“When the clock strikes 0, we will be winners”: $12 million worth Dawn Staley makes bold prediction for Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl game

While Dawn Staley's South Carolina has an important game against No. 4 Texas Longhorns on Sunday, the coach's attention will also be on another sport. Sunday marks the day the Kansas City Chiefs and Staley's hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, will square off in New Orleans for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

While the Chiefs have an obvious edge over the Eagles, as they won their previous Super Bowl clash in 2022, Staley believes Philadelphia's time is here.

During a chat with the media on Wednesday, the Gamecocks coach said:

"Rest assured my Eagles fans, we got this one. Now, get mad if we turn the ball over, get mad if we fumble the ball, get mad if they score on us. Just remember, when the clock strikes zero, we will be winners. But it doesn't matter, tush push us over the finish line to get us a Super Bowl."

Trending

Dawn Staley, whose net worth is $12 million per CelebrityNetWorth, is the Eagles' biggest supporter and has worn their jersey to games and practices multiple times. While Staley has the time to travel to New Orleans after the game against the Longhorns, she revealed that she will not be in attendance.

"And I'm not going to the Super Bowl; Trump is going to be at the Super Bowl so they closed the airspace," Staley said. "Party here, though."

Dawn Staley's comments on Sunday's clash against Texas

This is not the first time South Carolina and Texas have played against each other this season. On Jan. 12, the Longhorns visited the Colonial Life Arena and lost 67-50. With the repeat clash, Dawn Staley was asked to share her observations on Texas since the win.

"I think they’re playing a lot more inspired. I think they’re running the same stuff," Staley said. "At this time of the season, you’re going to go with what works. You’re not gonna change it."

When asked to give her advice for Vic Schaefer's team, she said:

"If I’m them, I’m gonna take a little bit from it, not going to take a lot from it because that’s not really their team. That’s not who they’ve been."

South Carolina is coming off a 17-game winning streak while Texas has a seven-game streak. A win for the Gamecocks will help them maintain the top spot in the SEC standings, while a Longhorns triumph will see them overtake LSU for the No. 2 spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.