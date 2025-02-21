When Geno Auriemma presented interesting analogy of why coaches are “fearful of pushing their best players”

In a 2019 interview with "What Drives Winning," Geno Auriemma mentioned that some programs avoid pushing their best players beyond their comfort zones.

He explained that such reservations create imbalances within the team culture, hinder team cohesion and undermine authoritative voices. Auriemma also noted that players may lose respect for the program and coach due to these biases, ultimately sinking the program.

"Too many coaches are very fearful of pushing their best players, especially when somebody really, really good comes into your program and then you're afraid to really coach them because they might leave, they might not be happy, they might disrupt what you're doing, " he said (Timestamp: 10:05).

"So, you end up not coaching your best player and then ... other players on the team aren't really going to accept that you're gonna try to coach them because you have two sets of rules."

Geno Auriemma has built a reputation for his demanding, tough-love coaching style, which constantly pushes players out of their comfort zones. At 70 years old, he ensures a competitive environment at UConn, whether through his coaching methods or witty responses to his students.

Geno Auriemma provided some insights into his coaching approach

Geno Auriemma is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and equality, and his coaching approach reflects this perspective. While he empathizes with his players for the challenges they face during practice, Auriemma stated that his coaching methods would remain unchanged even if he were coaching a men's team:

"I just think excellence doesn’t know gender," he said (at 2:58). "This idea that girls should play different than guys, you would never expect that from a guy. You would never tolerate that in a guy. So, why are you tolerating it in girls' basketball?"

Auriemma has coached some of the biggest names in women's basketball like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards and more.

Breanna Stewart led the New York Liberty to the WNBA championship in 2024, while Napheesa Collier became the best 1v1 player in Unrivaled. Both players began their competitive basketball careers under Geno Auriemma's guidance. The UConn coach holds the record for the most NCAA titles, with 11 championships, surpassing both men's and women's basketball records.

