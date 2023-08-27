Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard came into the league pretty early in his career. Edwards was just 19 years old when he was drafted in 2020. He was a pretty solid player in high school, playing for the Therrell High School, Atlanta. At just 15, he was a four-star recruit.

By his senior year, Edwards was putting up 29 points and 9 rebounds per game. Anthony was now a five-star recruit and was ranked 4th in the ESPN 100. After having multiple offers on his table, Edwards chose to play for Georgia over Kansas, Florida State, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

2019 Maui Invitational - Georgia v Dayton

In his Freshman year, Edwards led his team to a record of 16-16, as they stood 13th in the SEC. Playing alongside Rayshaun Hammonds, Anthony Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his Freshman year. However, it wasn't his numbers that caught the attention of scouts, his in-game performances showed promising insights.

Ant-Man showed great athleticism in his game, having an insane vertical leap, and a quick first step, making him almost impossible to guard in one-on-one situations. In a game against Michigan State, Edwards dropped 37 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks, which would be his best college basketball performance. He was the 2019-20 SEC Rookie of the Year and made the SEC All-Freshman team.

Anthony Edwards had the chance to perform even better in college

By the end of his freshman year, Edwards declared for the 2020 NBA draft. Anthony declared for the Draft in March 2020, though due to the pandemic, the draft was postponed to November of the same year. Edwards could've played another year for the Bulldogs, but being one of the most hyped prospects to enter the draft, Anthony decided to take his talents to the next level.

Georgia v Arizona State

If Ant-Man was to play at Georgia for his sophomore year, there is no doubt that he would've dominated while averaging better numbers than his Freshman year. Regardless, his decision wasn't so bad after all. He was the #1 overall pick in his draft class, selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans

In his rookie year, Edwards exceeded the organization's expectations, putting up great numbers and his game would only improve moving forward. At just 21, Edwards averaged 30+ points in playoffs. Anthony Edwards is the future of the Timberwolves franchise, as he'll look to lead his team to the playoffs yet again.