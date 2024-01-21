Where is College GameDay today, January 20? Schedule, location, cast, and more explored 

ESPN "College GameDay" will mark their first visit to Fayetteville for the basketball edition. College GameDay this season introduces two new segments, "Magic Moments" from State Farm and "On the Road" by Best Western, offering fans a weekly on-site glimpse.

College GameDay is not taking place today (Saturday, Jan. 20). However, it is scheduled to be held at Fayetteville, when Arkansas faces eighth-ranked Kentucky next Saturday (Jan. 27).

The Wildcats will be featured in the "College GameDay" game for the 20th time, coinciding with the show's 20th season celebration.

Where is College GameDay?

ESPN's “College GameDay” is set to make its debut at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for the Arkansas Razorbacks-Kentucky Wildcats basketball clash on Jan. 27.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Live coverage on ESPN2 starts at 10:00 a.m. CT, with the Razorbacks-Wildcats game tipping off at 5:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The one-hour basketball show, starting at 10:00 a.m., is free and open to the public. Further details will be revealed soon.

College GameDay cast

The renowned pre-game show will feature Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams, Andraya Carter, and Christine Williamson, and it will mark its first-ever appearance at the Bud Walton Arena.

Top college basketball games today (Jan. 20)

Today's men's college basketball lineup features teams creating early buzz in their leagues. Let's explore the top five matchups, today:

No. 1 Connecticut faces Villanova at 8 p.m. on Fox, hosted at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Alabama takes on No. 7 Tennessee at 2 p.m. on ESPN2 in Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 21 Mississippi battles No. 11 Auburn at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, hosted at Auburn, Ala.

No. 20 Iowa State clashes with No. 22 TCU at 2 p.m. on ESPNU at Fort Worth's Schollmaier Arena.

No. 24 San Diego State plays Boise State at 1 p.m. on CBS in Boise, Idaho.

NCAA Men's Basketball scheduled for Jan 20

NCAA Men's Basketball

The NCAA Men's Basketball schedule for this Saturday features top-ranked teams in action:

At 2 p.m., No. 2 Purdue (16-2) will be facing Iowa (11-6). At 4 p.m., No. 3 Kansas (15-2) is set to play against West Virginia (6-11). At 2:15 p.m., No. 4 North Carolina (14-3) will take on Boston College (11-6). At 2 p.m., No. 5 Houston (15-2) will compete against UCF (11-5). At 8 p.m., No. 7 Duke (13-3) will confront Pittsburgh (10-7). At 6 p.m., No. 8 Kentucky (13-3) is scheduled to play against Georgia (13-4). At Noon, No. 9 Baylor (14-3) will be challenging Texas (12-5). At 4 p.m., No. 12 Arizona (13-4) will go up against UCLA (8-10). At 1 p.m., No. 15 Oklahoma (14-3) will be facing Cincinnati (13-4). At 4 p.m., No. 16 Utah St. (16-2) will be competing against Fresno St. (8-9). At Noon, No. 17 Marquette (12-5) will be playing at St. John's (12-6). At Noon, No. 18 Creighton (13-5) is scheduled to play at Seton Hall (13-5). At 6 p.m., No. 20 BYU (14-3) will be challenging No. 25 Texas Tech (14-3). At 12:30 p.m., No. 21 Dayton (14-2) will be facing Rhode Island (9-8).

Also Read: Arkansas Razorbacks' gymnastics side records new program high score as they tie against Alabama