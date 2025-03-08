Where to watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma? Date, time, streaming options, and more (Mar. 8) | Women's college basketball season 2024-25

South Carolina and Oklahoma will face off in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks face an unexpected quarterfinal clash after the No. 5-ranked Oklahoma Sooners defeated Kentucky on Friday. Although South Carolina is the favorite, Oklahoma has shown resilience throughout the tournament.

When to watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma?

The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Where to watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma?

Fans interested in watching this game can tune in on the SEC Network. There are no other streaming options.

What to expect from South Carolina vs Oklahoma?

The Sooners pulled off an upset to reach the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, but their run may not continue further. The Sooners defeated Kentucky in the quarterfinals, but South Carolina is a different beast. Not only are the Gamecocks the number one seed in the tournament, but they are the No. 5-ranked team in the nation.

The Gamecocks are coming off a five-game winning streak. They last lost to the No. 3-ranked UConn Huskies, 87-58, on February 16th. Meanwhile, the Sooners are even hotter entering this matchup, having won their previous nine games.

The SEC Tournament began on Wednesday with the first-round matchups, but neither South Carolina nor Oklahoma played because of byes. In the second round, South Carolina still had a bye, but Oklahoma played against No. 12-ranked Georgia, defeating them 70-52.

The quarterfinals took place on Friday with both the Sooners and Gamecocks playing. The Gamecocks took care of business, defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores 84-63. Oklahoma upset the Kentucky Wildcats 69-65 to advance to the semifinals.

The sportsbooks agree that this will not be a close game. South Carolina is a -900 favorite to win, and the Sooners are +600 underdogs. The spread is set at 12.5 points.

The winner of this game will advance to the SEC Championship Game on Wednesday. They will play the winner of Texas vs LSU, which takes place at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

