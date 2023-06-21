Who are 2023 NBA Prospect Isaiah Wong's Parents, Terrence and LaChelle Wong? A Glimpse at the Former Miami Guard's Private Life

Isaiah Wong hit the headlines when he won the 2022/23 ACC POY award as a Miami Hurricanes guard. His performance on the court attracted the attention of basketball coaches and fans alike. Consequently, the NBA prospect was among the most searched athletes on major search engines. Interestingly, many users wanted to know his background, including where he hails from and his parents. This article gives you a glimpse of his family background and details regarding his parents.

Early life

Isaiah was born on the 28th of January 2001. He started playing basketball at Notre Dame before transferring to Bonner & Prendergast High. Isaiah was named the Philadelphia Catholic League MVP twice in high school.

Isaiah Wong's Father

Isaiah’s father, Terrance Wong, has a Chinese family name from his father, who was of Chinese descent. Isaiah is his third born and the most talented child in the family. He motivated him to pursue a basketball career since he played collegiate basketball. Terrance was a pivotal point guard on his school team but didn’t win any major accolades during his college career. His talent level wasn't good enough to play at the NBA level. There is little information about his career and sources of income.

Isaiah Wong's Mother

Isaiah’s mother, LaChelle Wong, is African-American by ethnicity and hails from New Jersey. LaChelle is a highly educated and hardworking woman who runs a successful business. In 1997, she graduated with a telecommunications management degree from DeVry University. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from New York University and a project management certificate from Phoenix University.

She began working as an associate realtor at J.J. Laufer before opening her own firm. She is the CEO of Wangh Financial Services, which specializes in project management, mortgage financing, and business credit counseling. LaChelle is close to his son and always provides him with moral support.

Apart from business, LaChelle is Isaiah’s business manager and helps him sign better contracts as he develops his basketball career. His son has helped her gain a massive social media following. For instance, she has thousands of fans on Instagram, and the app helps promote her work.

Conclusion

Isaiah was born to LaChelle and Terrence Wong. His diverse ethical background has made him embrace different cultures and solidify his relationship with his teammates. Therefore, he is one of the most talented and disciplined NBA prospects.

