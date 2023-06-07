Isaiah Wong 2023 NBA Draft prediction: Where will the Hurricanes' guard land?

Isaiah Wong has certainly had an unorthodox career so far, playing four seasons of college basketball trying to get a title for the Miami Hurricanes.

This season's last four run was as close as they got, but he did leave as the reigning ACC player of the season. Wong has had trial runs with the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks, indicating that teams in the NBA are taking notice of what is now considered a veteran prospect.

Although not physically imposing, Wong has had standout games where he exploded and put up decent numbers. Most notably, dropping 36 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists versus Cornell in a dominant display on all fronts.

Is Isaiah Wong first-round material?

Although he has his standout traits, projections put Isaiah Wong as a solid second-round pick.

Wong has already worked out with the Hawks and Pacers, but projections have him going to the Phoenix Suns or the Philadelphia 76ers as a production player.

He might be a bit underrated at the moment due to his age and size. But considering that he guided his team to the final four and won ACC Player of the Year, an NBA team might think that Wong's 16.2 average points per game are worth taking a chance on.

Does Isaiah Wong have a signature move?

Isaiah Wong already has a standout signature move which can only be a good thing considering the spread of talents that the 2023 draft class contains.

Generating his own shots is one of Wong's biggest strengths and his now signature fade-away shot has made him a mini-celebrity on Twitter, where clips of him go viral.

Wong has been credited for his grit and ability to make hard shots even when he's not in the zone as most players his age are wont to do. He goes on scoring runs but does have minutes of being cold.

NBA @NBA Isaiah Wong with authority at the Microsoft Surface #NBACombine Isaiah Wong with authority at the Microsoft Surface #NBACombine! https://t.co/N4dSLUtLfx

His three-point shooting is quite decent standing at an impressive 38.4%, a number that has steadily risen as he's matured. Wong seemed a new player this season, as the team's leadership was put on his shoulders. He responded with better associative play which showed in his assist numbers reaching a career-high average of 3.2 from the rather measly 1 APG during his freshman year.

