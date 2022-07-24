Steve Nash, Devin Booker and more: Ranking the top 5 draft picks in the history of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been in the NBA for more than five decades, but are yet to win the championship.

They were very close to winning it two years ago as they faced the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for them, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his squads prevailed.

Despite not winning it all, the Suns have had many amazing players in their franchise history. A lot of them have been drafted by the team, so let's check out the best draft picks in Phoenix Suns history.

1) Steve Nash - 15th overall pick, 1996 NBA Draft

Steve Nash was one of the greatest draft picks for the Phoenix Suns (Image via Getty Images)

Steve Nash was a fantastic floor general for the Phoenix Suns. His playmaking was impecable and he was also one of the deadliest 3-point shooters the league has ever seen.

Nash led the “seven seconds or less” Suns and was incredibly fun to watch. In 10 years with Phoenix, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.4 points and 9.4 assists per game. He also shot 43.5% from long range.

2) Amar'e Stoudemire - 9th overall pick, 2002 NBA Draft

Amar'e Stoudemire was perfect for the Suns (Image via Getty Images)

Amar'e Stoudemire is one of the best players in the Suns history. The big man spent 10 seasons in Phoenix, averaging 21.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Phoenix is where the big man had the best years of his career and he formed a fantastic duo with Steve Nash.

3) Shawn Marion - 9th overall pick, 1999 NBA Draft

Shawn Marion is one of the most versatile players in the history of the league. He did a little bit of everything on the floor and was a fantastic two-way player during his prime.

Marion played with Nash and Stoudemire during his Suns years. He averaged 18.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

4) Devin Booker - 13th overall pick, 2015 NBA Draft

Devin Booker's career with the Phoenix Suns has been amazing so far (Image via Getty Images)

Devin Booker is the most recent pick on this list and he's the present and future of the Phoenix Suns. Booker established himself as one of the best scorers in the league and averaged a career-high 26.8 points per game last season.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard recently signed a massive contract extension with the Suns and will stay in Phoenix until 2028.

5) Walter Davis - 5th overall pick, 1977 NBA Draft

Walter Davis is probably the least famous player on the list, but he was a great pick by the Suns. The 6-foot-6 swingman made the conference finals twice with the team, but couldn't achieve anything more.

Davis is one of the few rookies in the league's history to make an All-Star team. He averaged 24.2 points on 52.6% shooting in his first season in the league, raising the bar high for the rest of his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far