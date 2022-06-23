Bennedict Mathurin, Dyson Daniels and more: 5 probable selections for the Indiana Pacers' #6 draft pick

The Indiana Pacers have quickly become one of the more intriguing teams selecting in the Top 10 of the 2022 NBA Draft. After making a big move at last year's NBA Trade Deadline to acquire Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana looks like a team that is quickly adding an intriguing roster of pieces.

The Pacers are currently slotted to be selecting sixth in the NBA draft, meaning they will have plenty of options when it comes to talented prospects. The Indiana Pacers have, also, found themselves as one of the most active teams on the trade market as they look to move a number of veteran pieces.

Here's a look at five options for the Indiana Pacers when it comes to the sixth selection in the NBA draft.

Five options for the Indiana Pacers' draft pick

#1 Bennedict Mathurin

Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin

The Pacers have been rumored to be looking to add another piece to their backcourt. With the depth of this year's draft class, there's a chance that Indiana will have a great opportunity to add one of the most talented wings in the draft. One of those players is Arizona Wildcats sophomore Bennedict Mathurin.

After impressing during his freshman year, Mathurin took serious strides with his development this season. He is one of the most well-rounded wings in this class. Mathurin would slide alongside Tyrese Haliburton to give the Pacers a young and exciting backcourt to grow with.

#2 Dyson Daniels

G-League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels at the 2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase

If the Indiana Pacers decide to go another direction, they could look at adding G-League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels to the mix. Daniels continued to generate buzz throughout the year and has cemented himself as a potential Top-7 selection in this year's NBA draft.

The Australian-born guard has a sensational combination of size and feel for the game. Daniels is still just scratching the surface when it comes to his potential and is one of the top wing defenders in this class. He is a high basketball IQ player who plays the game with great poise. Daniels would pair beautifully with Haliburton to give the Pacers a dangerous 1-2 punch.

#3 Johnny Davis

Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis

Given the depth of this year's class when it comes to talented wings, the Pacers will have plenty of options to consider as mentioned earlier. If Mathurin isn't on the board, the Pacers could decide to go in another direction. One of those possible choices would be Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis.

Davis was one of the most impressive players in college basketball this year. As a result, his draft stock climbed massively throughout the season. After averaging just 7.0 points per game as a freshman, Davis became one of the most impressive offensive forces in the country this year. As a gifted scorer with the ability to be a lockdown defender, Davis would inject some nasitness into Indiana's backcourt.

#4 Shaedon Sharpe

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe

If the Indiana Pacers find themselves looking for a potential superstar, then Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe could find himself in the conversation. Sharpe has become the "mystery" man of the 2022 NBA Draft. After enrolling at Kentucky in the middle of the year, Sharpe sat out the entire year and declared for the draft.

One of the top players in the high school basketball ranks, Sharpe has the athleticism and offensive upside to become a serious offensive force at the next level. If the Pacers can be patient with his development, Sharpe has the tools to turn into a serious weapon.

#5 AJ Griffin

Duke Blue Devils freshman AJ Griffin at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Coming into the 2021-22 NCAA season, Duke freshman wing AJ Griffin was trending as a potential Top-5 selection in the upcoming draft. After a slow start to the season, Griffin started to suddenly blossom and showcase his ability on the floor.

One of the top outside shooters in this class, Griffin will intrigue any team looking to strengthen the three-point shooting on their roster. The 6'6" wing has the tools to turn into a dynamic weapon at the next level, as Griffin is just scratching the surface when it comes to his potential.

