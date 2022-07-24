Andre Igoudala, Charles Barkley and more: Ranking the top 5 draft picks in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the NBA's oldest franchises. They have existed for over seven decades and have been under their current name since 1963.

Even though the 76ers' last championship was in 1983, they have stayed competitive thanks to their draft picks.

In this article, we will list the five best draft picks in the Philadelphia 76ers' history.

1) Allen Iverson - 1st overall pick, 1996 NBA Draft

Allen Iverson is the greatest draft pick in the 76ers history (Image via Getty Images)

If you want to know who is the greatest draft pick in the Philadelphia 76ers' history, here is The Answer. Allen Iverson spent 12 seasons with Philly, averaging 27.6 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Iverson played with heart. His tenacity helped him become one of the greatest players in the league and the MVP. Despite being only six feet tall, the combo guard won four scoring titles.

The last time the Philadelphia 76ers made the NBA Finals was with Iverson. Iverson and his team lost the series, but winning one game against the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers was an accomplishment.

2) Charles Barkley - 5th overall pick, 1984 NBA Draft

Charles Barkley is one of the most unique players in the league's history. Standing at only 6-foot-6, Barkley became a rebounding master.

The big man played eight seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Barkley was a fantastic offensive player and a rebounder. However, he didn't achieve much success in the postseason.

3) Joel Embiid - 3rd overall pick, 2014 NBA Draft

Joel Embiid has been amazing for the Philadelphia 76ers so far (Image via Getty Images)

The 76ers were able to draft Joel Embiid thanks to their tanking effort. The 76ers had several years of lottery picks but hit the jackpot with Embiid.

Despite missing the first two seasons due to injuries, the seven-footer has stayed relatively healthy since. Embiid has established himself as one of the best players in the league. Undoubtedly, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a bright future with him.

4) Andre Iguodala - 9th overall pick, 2004 NBA Draft

Iguodala played eight years in Philadelphia (Image via Getty Images)

Most NBA fans recognize Andre Iguodala because of his strong tenure with the Golden State Warriors. However, the swingman started his career in Philadelphia, becoming a fantastic two-way player.

Iggy was one of the most impactful players on both ends of the floor who did a little bit of everything. The 6-foot-6 wing was fun to watch.

5) Maurice Cheeks - 36th overall pick, 1978 NBA Draft

Maurice Cheeks is the only player on the list who wasn't a lottery pick. The 76ers picked him in the second round. The way his career went, he should've been picked higher.

The 6-foot-1 point guard spent 11 years with the 76ers, averaging 12.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Despite being one of the shortest players on the floor, Cheeks was incredibly efficient, shooting 52.8% from the field.

He was one of the best two-way players in the 76ers history and also won a championship in 1983.

