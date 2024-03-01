Who is Andy Enfield's wife, Amanda? All we know about USC HC's personal life

Andy Enfield took over USC in 2013 and since then, the Trojans have seen the best and worst of times. Enfield has guided USC to five appearances in the NCAA Tournament with the furthest being the Elite Eight in 2021.

Throughout his coaching stint, there is one person always in the stands cheering him. That's his wife, Amanda Enfiled. The story of how the couple met is one of predetermined destiny and coincidence. Read on to find out more.

How did Andy Enfield meet his wife?

Amanda Enfield is a supermodel who has graced the covers of many magazines like Elle, Vogue, and Maxim and has been featured in ads for Victoria's Secret. The couple's first meeting goes back to 2003, when the Oklahoma native wanted to see her favorite Cowboys play a second-round game in the NCAA tournament in Boston.

When looking for a ride from New York, help arrived through Andy Enfield who offered to carpool. The pair hit it off and went on their first date three days later to a St. John's NIT game, and then wrapped things up with a dinner in Taco Bell. The reason behind this was that Enfield was not familiar with restaurants in Queens. So he chose a place on campus.

"I got her a nice burrito, and we sat behind the bench. I figured if she still likes me after Taco Bell and a basketball game," Enfield said.

Well, it looks like she liked him a lot since the two got engaged six months later. After marriage in 2004, the couple now share three children: two daughters Aila, and Lily, and a son, Marcum. Speaking on her marriage to the Pennsylvania native, Mrs Enfield shared:

"I'm happy with the choices I made. Andy keeps me laughing. He's a great person to depend on, and he's a great friend and great father. Takes care of his family very well. He's very entertaining and funny, but he's also very responsible."

Andy Enfield acknowledged the sacrifices she made in her career to raise their family as he said:

"It was hard for her to give her career up. But she loves sports so much and wanted a family and thought this is something she could do. I give her a lot of credit. Very difficult decision on her part to give up something she worked so hard for and had been so good at."

While Amanda Enfield may not be an active model anymore, she is a constant by her husband's side supporting him during USC's games.

