Who is Caitlin Clark dating? Iowa star's relationship status explored

Caitlin Clark has seen her stock rise in NCAA women's basketball in the last few years. After narrowly missing out on the national championship, the Iowa Hawkeyes star is back for another grueling season. Her exploits in the last few years have prompted fans to dig deeper into her personal life.

Like most people in the public eye, fans are interested in knowing more about Clark’s dating life off the court. Who is the Iowa star dating at the moment? And many more questions run wild on social media and beyond.

Here is what we know about the dating and relationship status of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Who is Caitlin Clark dating?

Caitlin Clark is currently dating Connor McCaffrey. The Iowa point guard regularly shares snaps with the former Hawkye on her social media. Apart from featuring in IG stories, McCaffrey comes up regularly through Caitlin’s feed. She shared a photo with him back in August, as she was ending her summer time off.

“Best end to the summer,” Clark wrote in the caption of the couple's photo.

McCaffrey also played basketball for the Hawkeyes till his graduation in 2023. He is the son of the Iowa Men’s basketball program head coach Fran McCaffrey. Connor is also trying to trace his father's footsteps into coaching and is currently working with NBA outfit the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant. Caitlin is also in her final year as a collegiate athlete and would want to complete last season's unfinished business.

The Hawkeyes eye a national title in Caitlin Clark’s final season

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes girls came within striking distance of the Women's basketball national championship. They went down in the championship game against the LSU Tigers but would want to finish it off this season. They have started the season as such, barring a minor hiccup.

The Hawkeyes are 4-1 overall so far this season, with their defeat coming against Kansas State at home in game four. They bounced back in game five with a 113-90 win over Drake.

Last season’s AP player of the year is averaging 31 points per game this year, which is currently the highest in the competition. She also has a 7.4 rebound average and an 8.0 assist average per game. Will Caitlin be able to fulfill her dream?