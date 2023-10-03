Who is Caitlin Clark's boyfriend? Iowa superstar shares picture on IG hanging out with Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark took the world by storm in the women's NCAA March Madness Tournament, drawing in plenty of new viewers with her impressive gameplay. Although she didn't capture an NCAA title, Clark and the University of Iowa's clash against Angel Reese and LSU broke the women's NCAA basketball viewership record.

Since then, Caitlin Clark continues to garner attention among college basketball fans as they anxiously await the 2023-24 season. Given that, fans have wondered, Who is Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Conor McCaffery?

The question has been trending this week after Clark shared a photo on her Instagram story showing McCaffery along with the caption 'bf day'. The photo wasn't the first time the two have been linked to one another, with Clark sharing a photo of the pair six weeks ago at the end of summer.

While many couples include the name of their significant others in their Instagram bio, or something more simple such as their anniversary date or initials, that isn't the case here. However, their relationship has seemingly been confirmed thanks to McCaffery's response in the comments, which read: "U CUTE".

Iowa Hawkeye fans, of course, are familiar with the 25-year-old McCaffery, who is a former Hawkeye himself. Last year was his final one with the school after playing six seasons with the program.

What many fans may not know is that McCaffery, who was a two-sport athlete in college, is now working in the NBA.

Looking at Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, and his NBA job

Connor McCaffery made quite a name for himself at Iowa while playing under his father, Fran McCaffery. While his dreams of going pro in either the NBA or MLB never came to fruition, he now finds himself involved in the NBA in another capacity.

After the Iowa Hawkeyes were eliminated from the NCAA March Madness tournament, Connor McCaffery, Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, took a job in the NBA. While speaking to media members, including the Des Moines Register, his new role with the Indiana Pacers will mark his first step on the journey to coaching.

“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need. It’s kind of all-hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it.

“It’s a way in. It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

With an exciting new career in his own right, and with plenty of excitement for his girlfriend Caitlin Clark, this year will be a big one for Connor McCaffery.