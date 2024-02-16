Who is Chris Holtmann's wife Lori Bedi? What we know about the former Ohio State HC's better half

Chris Holtmann is trending at the moment due to his recent firing as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and rumors are swirling about his replacement. Coaches such as Lamont Paris, Wes Miller, Greg McDermott, and Dusty May are gaining steam on social media.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach won 251 games out of 422 in NCAA Division 1 basketball, which gives him a 59.5 winning percentage. Holtmann spent 13 college basketball seasons coaching Gardner-Webb, Butler, and Ohio State.

Hoop fans have been hooked to VH1's Basketball Wives. Since Chris Holtmann's firing, his better half Lori Bedi has been getting attention online.

Who is Lori Bedi?

Lori Bedi, wife of former Ohio State HC, Chris Holtmann

Born on April 9, 1970, in Gaithersburg, Indiana, Lori Bedi Holtmann, also known as Lori Holtmann, is the wife of college basketball coach Chris Holtmann. Her parents, Stephen and Phyllis Bedi, are from Akron, Ohio. Both of them have had careers in education. Her mother worked as an elementary school teacher, and her father previously held the position of school principal in Maryland.

She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in History and minor in Bible studies from Gordon College. After completing her education, she pursued her M.A. at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Her professional journey includes positions such as director of student development at Sterling College and residence hall director at Taylor University, where she met her husband.

Chris Holtmann and his wife were both employed as hall directors at Taylor University in Indiana. Holtmann wasn't particularly keen on his role, as he was only doing it as it was part of his responsibilities as Head Coach. He would write basketball plays during hall director meetings, much to the annoyance of their colleagues.

The couple had their first date in Muncie, Indiana. This is where she witnessed her first college basketball game.

She married Holtmann on September 11, 1999. Their wedding anniversary coincides with the unfortunate Sept 11 attacks of 2001, which, according to her, is "the worst anniversary in the world."

Unlike her husband, Lori Bedi is into music and arts and enjoys creative pursuits.