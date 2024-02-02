Who are Creighton vs Butler basketball announcers today on Fox Sports 1? All about NCAAB Feb 2 game's coverage team

The No. 13 Creighton Bluejays (16-5, 7-3 Big East) will play the Butler Bulldogs (14-7, 5-5 Big East) on Friday.

Both teams are on a three-game winning streak and have high-scoring capabilities. Creighton is averaging 79.7 points per game while Butler 80.8 ppg. They are currently among the highest-scoring teams in the league.

Who are the Creighton vs. Butler basketball announcers today?

Steven Ashworth #1 of the Creighton Bluejays

For the 2023-24 season, all Bluejays men's basketball games can be enjoyed on KOZN (1620 AM) and KOOO (101.9 FM). John Bishop and Tyler Clement will provide the play-by-play coverage for the NCAAB Feb. 2 game.

Fans can also catch the webcast at 1620thezone.com or tune in to SiriusXM channel 106 or 201. Additionally, the game will be televised on FS1, with commentary from Connor Onion and Nick Bahe.

What time is the Creighton vs. Butler game today?

The game will take place at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, with a scheduled tip-off time of 8 p.m.

Basketball lovers can watch the game on Fox Sports 1, follow it on the CBS Sports App, or stream it online using fuboTV (Check for regional restrictions).

What to expect in the Creighton vs. Butler game today?

Jalen Thomas #1, Jahmyl Telfort #11 and DJ Davis #4 of the Butler Bulldogs

Creighton has a favorable record against Butler, winning 7 out of its last 10 games. The Bluejays have been particularly strong at home, with a 10-1 record, ranking them eighth in the Big East. On the other hand, the Bulldogs have gone 5-5 against Big East opponents.

In their past ten games, the Bluejays averaged 74.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game, shooting 45.0%. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are averaging 76.4 ppg, 35.9 rpg, 13.6 apg, 7.2 spg, and 3.1 bpg, shooting 42.9%.

Friday's matchup will be the first time the two teams in conference play meet this season. In the previous season, Creighton won both league matchups against Butler.

The Bluejays are ranked 18th overall, while the Bulldogs are ranked 54th overall, according to KenPom. Both Creighton and Butler are in good form. So, the upcoming Big East matchup between the two should be a high-scoring and closely contested game.

