2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 13: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The Week 13 AP Poll Top 25 has been released for the men's college basketball. With a bunch of upsets as well as some significant programs facing off, there was a lot of movement to this week's poll.

As the regular season begins to wind down a bit, there is going to be a significant push for these top teams as they try to lock up one of the four number-one seeds in the NCAA Tournament in six weeks. Let's take a closer look at the AP Poll for the Top 25 men's college basketball programs.

AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings

The top of the AP Poll Top 25 remained untouched as the five programs kept their positioning. However, the remaining 20 spots had a lot of movements. The gap between the top two spots is not that large as UConn has been awarded 1559 points while Purdue is sitting in second with 1517 points. North Carolina sits third with 1441 points.

Below are all 25 teams that are ranked via the AP Poll.

Ranking Team Record 1 UConn 18-2 2 Purdue 19-2 3 North Carolina 17-3 4 Houston 18-2 5 Tennessee 15-4 6 Wisconsin 16-4 7 Duke 15-4 8 Kansas 16-4 9 Marquette 15-5 10 Kentucky 15-4 11 Arizona 15-5 12 Iowa State 16-4 13 Creighton 16-5 14 Illinois 15-5 15 Texas Tech 16-3 16 Auburn 16-4 17 Utah State 18-2 18 Baylor 14-5 19 New Mexico 18-3 20 Florida Atlantic 17-4 21 Dayton 16-3 22 BYU 15-5 23 Oklahoma 15-5 24 Alabama 14-6 25 TCU 15-5

What team moved up the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

The Iowa State Cyclones had a gigantic jump in the rankings as they leaped 11 spots to the 12th ranking in college basketball. They had an outstanding week of action as they defended home court against both the Kansas State Wildcats (78-67) and the Kansas Jayhawks (79-75).

What team dropped the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

The program that fell the most was the Oklahoma Sooners, which dropped 12 spots from last week to land at 23rd in the country. The Sooners lost two consecutive games to the Texas Longhorns at home 75-60 and to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-84.

With this drop, it is going to be critical to bounce back as they are on the road against Kansas State and UCF this upcoming week.

