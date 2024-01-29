Houston vs Texas Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The fourth-ranked Houston Cougars head to the Moody Coliseum on Monday night to take on the Texas Longhorns in Big 12 action. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Cougars (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) are on a four-game winning streak after a 74-52 home win on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Longhorns (14-6, 3-4) are coming off an 84-72 road loss against the BYU Cougars on Saturday.

Houston vs. Texas betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Houston Cougars -5.5 (+100) Over 129.5 (-110) -225 Texas Longhorns +5.5 (-120) Under 129.5 (-110) +190

Houston vs. Texas head-to-head

These teams have not played much against one another, as this is only the second-ever game between these two programs. They first played on March 20, 2023, with the Cougars picking up a 73-72 home victory.

Where to watch Houston vs. Texas

This game will be aired on linear television and streaming, so there is no reason to miss any action. It will be broadcast on ESPN as well as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Houston vs. Texas key injuries

Houston

Guard Terrance Arceneaux: Achilles (OUT)

Texas

No injuries to report

Houston vs. Texas: Best picks and prediction

The defenses on show tonight portray a major difference between these two teams, as Houston has allowed 54.0 points in the previous four games, while Texas has given up 74.0 points in its last five matchups. The ability to grab rebounds is critical, with the Cougars grabbing 40.2 total rebounds per game while the Longhorns average 35.2 total rebounds.

When looking at the against-the-spread records, there is a massive difference as Houston is 11-8-1 against the spread while Texas is struggling to cover with a 6-14 record against the spread.

Senior guard L.J. Cryer has been doing incredibly well on both sides of the floor for the Cougars as he is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc while averaging 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals as a 6-foot-1 guard.

All in all, everything is pointing towards the Houston Cougars being able to go on the road and cover the spread as one of the top college basketball teams in the nation.

Pick: Houston Cougars -5.5 (-105)

