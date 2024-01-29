Duke vs Virginia Tech Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Atlantic Coast Conference action on Monday evening, the 12th-ranked Duke Blue Devils head to Cassell Coliseum to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC) are on a two-game winning streak after a 72-71 home victory against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The Hokies (13-7,5-4) have won three straight heading into this contest, including Saturday's 91-67 home win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Also Read: Jeremy Roach injury update ahead of Clemson game: What happened to the Duke point guard?

Duke vs. Virginia Tech betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Duke Blue Devils -3.5 (-110) Over 146.5 (-110) -165 Virginia Tech Hokies +3.5 (-110) Under 146.5 (-110) +140

Duke vs. Virginia Tech head-to-head

The Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies are squaring off for the 66th time in history. Duke has dominated this matchup as it holds a 52-13 record against Virginia Tech, including winning the most recent game 81-65 at home on Feb. 25 last year.

Where to watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech

The matchup will be broadcast on linear television and streaming, so fans should not miss a second of the action. On television, ESPN will broadcast the game while it is available to be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech key injuries

Duke

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (OUT)

Virginia Tech

Forward Mekhi Long: Knee (Questionable)

Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Best picks and prediction

The Duke Blue Devils are the better team, which is evident as they are the favorite despite being on the road. With guard Jeremy Roach off the injury report and able to play despite suffering an ankle injury a few games ago, this Blue Devils unit should play well.

Rebounding is significant in college basketball, and there is a bit of a difference between these two programs. The Blue Devils average 35.8 total rebounds per game, while the Hokies are grabbing 33.6 total rebounds.

Duke has also been the better shooting program this season, as its 47.9% from the field is more than a full point higher than Virginia Tech's 46.6%. All in all, everything points toward the Duke Blue Devils covering the spread on the road.

Pick: Duke Blue Devils -3.5 (-110)

Also Read: Zvonimir Isivic eligibility: What stopped Kentucky forward from playing for Wildcats? Latest news and eligibility status explored