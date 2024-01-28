Jeremy Roach injury update ahead of Clemson game: What happened to Duke point guard?

The Duke Blue Devils are looking to continue winning games but maybe without senior point guard Jeremy Roach. During the Jan. 13 game at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Roach suffered a right knee injury. He returned to play against Louisville on Tuesday but with 5:25 remaining in the first half, Jeremy Roach turned his right ankle on a layup attempt.

He exited the game before returning three minutes later. However, he was pulled out by coach Jon Scheyer one minute into the second half and did not return to the court.

During the postgame press conference, Shcheyer did not reveal an injury update on his availability for today's game against the Clemson Tigers.

However, starting guard Jared McCain posted a TikTok video where we can see Jeremy Roach on crutches.

While this could have been a preventive measure to relieve pressure on Roach's ankle before the journey back to Durham, North Carolina, this post does not provide much hope for his ability to return for Clemson's game.

Can the Duke Blue Devils survive a significant injury to Jeremy Roach?

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the top teams in college basketball and are now ranked 12th in the AP poll. They have an amazing amount of potential, with center Kyle Filipowksi and guard Tyrese Proctor leading the way.

The team has done well in Roach's absence and needs to continue to pick up wins. The injury does not sound like it will be a season-ending injury but this team has shown the ability to continue winning games.

Jeremy Roach has been a key player this season, appearing in 17 games and playing 32.0 minutes per game. He is shooting 49.4% from the floor, 45.6% from beyond the arc, and 86.2% from the free throw line. Roach is racking up stats, averaging 14.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

This is something that the Blue Devils can do and they should win without Roach being on the court for however long he needs to recover from his injuries.

