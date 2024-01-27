Kansas vs Iowa State Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon as the seventh-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and the 23rd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones square off inside James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The game tips off at 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT.

The Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2 Big 12) are coming off a 74-69 home win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cyclones (15-4, 4-2) are on a two-game winning streak after Wednesday's 78-67 home win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Also Read: Kansas State vs Houston Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Kansas vs. Iowa State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kansas Jayhawks +4.5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-105) +170 Iowa State Cyclones -4.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110) -200

Kansas vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones have been facing each other for a long time, as this will be their 258th meeting. The Jayhawks have dominated the head-to-head with a 190-67 record. These teams last played against each other at a neutral site on March 10, 2023, with the Jayhawks picking up a 71-58 victory.

Where to watch Kansas vs. Iowa State

This game will be airing on linear television as it will be on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on YouTube TV and Fubo.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Key Injuries

Kansas

No injuries to report

Iowa State

Forward Kayden Fish: Shoulder (OUT)

Guard Jelani Hamilton: Redshirt (OUT)

Center JT Rock: Redshirt (OUT)

Kansas vs. Iowa State: Best Picks and Prediction

Both teams are doing extremely well but there is a massive gap between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Looking at the offense recently, Kansas is scoring 83.0 points in their last three games while Iowa State is averaging 69.2 points in their previous five games.

Throughout the season, these teams have been shooting well but the Jayhawks are a little better. Senior center Hunter Dickinson has been doing extremely well as the 7-foot-2 center has been averaging 18.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 60.0% from the floor.

The Kansas Jayhawks have a dynamic duo with Dickinson and guard Kevin McCullar Jr., so expect them to get points as the better team to cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks +4.5 (-105)

Also Read: 2024 AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings for Week 12: Updated NCAAB rankings