Kansas State vs Houston Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Kansas State Wildcats will face the fourth-ranked Houston Cougars on Saturday at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. The game will tip off at noon ET.

The Wildcats (14-5, 4-2 in Big 12) are coming off a 78-67 road loss on Wednesday against the USC Trojans. The Cougars (17-2, 4-2) are on a three-game winning streak after a 75-68 road win against the BYU Cougars on Tuesday.

Kansas State vs. Houston betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kansas State Wildcats +15.5 (-115) Over 128.5 (-110) +1100 Houston Cougars -15.5 (-105) Under 128.5 (-110) -2000

Kansas State vs. Houston Head-to-Head

This is only the ninth time the Wildcats and Cougars are squaring off. Kansas State holds a 5-3 advantage, but these teams have not played since Dec. 21, 1974, when the Cougars picked up a 91-90 road win.

Where to watch Kansas State vs. Houston

This game will be aired on linear television as it will be on ESPN. It will also be available for streaming on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Kansas State vs. Houston key injuries

Kansas State

Guard Ques Glover: Knee (OUT)

Houston

Guard Terrance Arceneaux: Achilles (OUT)

Kansas State vs. Houston: Best picks and prediction

The Wildcats are playing well, but the Cougars are on a different level.

These two offenses are very similar in how they have been scoring throughout the season, but the main difference is on the defensive side of the court. Kansas State has been struggling a bit, averaging 67.8 points per game allowed compared to Houston's 51.9 ppg allowed.

Houston also has one of the top players in the Big 12: senior guard L.J. Cryer. He is shooting 41.3%, including 39.6% from the 3-point. He is averaging 15.6 ppg, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, so he will be someone to watch out for in this game.

There is a reason why the Cougars are fourth in the nation in the AP Poll and have a significantly superior roster. Go with the Cougars to cover the spread on their floor.

Pick: Houston Cougars -15.5 (-105)

