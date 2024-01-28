Who is Ed Cooley? Taking a look at college basketball HC's personal life and career 

Ed Cooley is the current head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas Men's basketball program. Today, Cooley is making his return to his former team, the Providence Friars, as they face the Hoyas.

But, who is Ed Cooley? How has he got himself in charge of a basketball program at one of the United States’ top universities, and what is his private life like?

Who is Ed Cooley?

Ed Cooley is the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, but his coaching journey started nearly 30 years ago. After graduating Stonehill University in 1994, he became the assistant coach of 4 separate programs, including his Alma Mater.

This journey of assistant coaching ended in 2006, when Cooley became the head coach of the Fairfield Stags. He stayed with the Stags for 5 years, and in his time here, he never led them to a “March Madness.” They were only able to reach the NIT once.

He left the team in 2011 to take charge of the Providence Friars. During his 12 years in Rhode Island, he would transform the team. He took them to 5 consecutive March Madness tournaments between 2014-2018. But the Friars’ performance in the 2022 tournament is what put him on the radar.

Cooley was able to take the Friars to the Sweet Sixteen before being defeated by the number one seed Kansas Jayhawks. This would also be the Friars’ best performance in a tournament since 2004 when they made the same stage.

For his achievements, Cooley was awarded the Naismith College Coach of the Year award in 2022, which is given to the best coach in college basketball.

Ed Cooley's personal life

Away from the court, Cooley has a wife and two children

Though he doesn't reveal much about his private life, it is known that he is a supporter of cancer research charities. Cooley has organized fundraisers for these charities in the past.

