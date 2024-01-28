Why did Ed Cooley leave Providence? Looking at Georgetown HC's collegiate career 

Georgetown Hoyas lock horns with the Providence Friars, marking Hoyas' head coach Ed Cooley’s return to face his former team. Cooley coached the Friars for 12 years before his surprising offseason departure within the Big East last March. As an institution at Providence, criticism of the move was expected.

However, questions linger - after over a decade leading hometown team, what prompted Cooley's change of course to conference rival Georgetown?

Why did Ed Cooley leave Providence?

Former Providence HC Ed Cooley

After being introduced as Georgetown's new coach, Ed Cooley detailed his thought process behind the departure from Providence. By his own admission, it was time for Ed the man to take priority over Coach Cooley the institution:

“When I did a deep dive of what's important — I always said yes to everybody, and I always said no to Ed. Coach Cooley did everything, but Ed needed a change," he told FOX Sports' John Fanta.

"I thought Georgetown was the place for me to make that change. As hard as it was because it's in-conference, and because a lot of people look at that as villainous or betrayal, I hope people give me an opportunity to serve Ed. And it sounds selfish, it sounds real selfish, but sometimes change is need on both sides and I felt for me change was needed."

Cooley mentioned family playing a role, with his daughter Olivia graduating from Georgetown. He initially didn't expect to make a move, but realized the Hoyas could offer a beneficial shake-up.

“The Big East has a lot to do with the change even though it's tough because it's in-conference," Cooley said. "I love the Big East. I love basketball-centric places. They're the recruiting fertile ground of the DMV area that expands. The city, [my wife] Nurys wants to live in a city, and she's done a great job and doing what I've wanted to do for 29 years. That played into the role of making a change."

Ed Cooley refused to apologize for his decision

Despite hailing from Providence's back yard, Ed Cooley refused to repent for leaving them to guide Georgetown’s helm. During October’s Big East Media Day, he said:

"Was it hard to leave? 1,000 percent. But Georgetown is change. And change is healthy. I understand the bitterness that comes with that. I promise you I'm excited to go back there this year. But I'm not apologizing for taking care of my life. End of discussion."

Cooley impressively notched a Friars record of 242-153 before replacing Hoyas legend Patrick Ewing after his struggling six-year tenure saw the team sink to 7-25 last season, including a 2-18 conference clip.

Cooley then compiled an impressive 242-153 record steering the Providence ship before taking over for Georgetown legend Patrick Ewing.

The Hall of Fame center and former Hoyas/Knicks icon manned the sidelines for six rocky seasons that saw the program nosedive to a dismal 7-25 last year featuring just two Big East wins.

