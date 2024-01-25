Why does Bronny James wear number 0? Exploring the surprising connection to Russell Westbrook

Jersey numbers can sometimes be as iconic as the players who used to wear them. Number 23 is synonymous with Michael Jordan (and to some extent, LeBron James), 33 is for Larry Bird, 32 for Magic Johnson and so on. But very few players wear a relatively modest jersey number, like number 0 - the one that LeBron's son Bronny wears for USC.

The young player has worn the number ever since he started playing competitive basketball, and this post explores the reason why.

Why does Bronny James wear number 0?

Bronny chose 0 because Russell Westbrook was his favorite player. Not his legendary old man, but another former NBA MVP. This was disclosed (via Bleacher Report) in 2016, when LeBron was asked about it by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The four-time MVP said that Bronny and Bryce, who wears number 30, chose their jerseys to honor Westbrook and Stephen Curry. And apparently, LeBron loved that his sons had the mind to choose their own hoops heroes and not their dad by default:

Why did many players choose 0?

Number 0 carries with it a bit of novelty in basketball circles as players who chose them have personal reasons to do so.

Several of NBA's best stars have already worn the number. Gilbert Arenas wore it as a response to analysts saying he would get no playing time in college since he came from an unknown high school. Russell Westbrook made the number popular with his endorsement for Jordan Brand, saying it signifies a "new beginning" for him (via Sporting News).

Two other players, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum, wear the number for personal reasons. Lillard chose it because it resembles the letter O, which stands for his hometown of Oakland, Ogden (Utah where his college Weber State is), and Oregon, because he played for the Blazers (via Willamette Week).

Tatum chose it because Arenas was one of his favorite players growing up. Also, there was another reason as shown here:

Bronny James' jersey number could represent his entire career

Considering the number has been chosen by players with massive chips on their shoulders, Bronny James picking 0 could represent his own basketball career.

No matter what the young man does, he will always be compared to his dad. When your own father is the league's all-time leading scorer, a four-time MVP and a four-time NBA champion, everything you do on the basketball court will be put under a microscope.

Perhaps Bronny is already feeling that immense pressure even now at USC, with heckling fans recently chanting "overrated" in the Trojans' loss to Arizona State. In that game, he logged 7 points and 5 assists (all seven points were scored in quick succession,) which is characteristic with how he's been underperforming this season.

So, maybe he could use the number 0 as a motivation to be better, how other players have done before him.