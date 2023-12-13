5 NBA players wearing number 0 at the moment ft. Russell Westbrook.

The NBA was one of the first pro leagues to allow players to wear jersey number 0. The NFL has jumped on board recently as well. Gilbert Arenas of course made the jersey number famous and earned the nickname "Agent Zero." There are plenty of players carrying the banner for the zero jersey number today.

There are 23 current NBA players donning number zero. It is surprisingly the second most popular single-digit jersey number in the NBA. Only number 5 is more worn with 24 players.

The league also allows the use of the double zero number. Eight players don the double zero including Jordan Clarkson, Scoot Henderson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Benedict Mathurin.

Five NBA players who wear jersey number 0

The NBA has plenty of iconic numbers. The league retired the number 6 across the league to honor the late Bill Russell. Seven players were allowed to keep wearing the number before the retirement.

The number 23 is of course another iconic basketball jersey number. Michael Jordan made the 23 iconic and LeBron James has continued its legacy.

Let’s take a look at another iconic jersey number: zero. Here are the five best players in the league rocking the number zero right now. It may be the strongest number in the league this season.

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook was one of the most well-known adopters of the zero jersey number. He may not be playing up to his previous MVP self but Westbrook is still productive. He adopted a bench role and is the backup point guard for the LA Clippers.

Westbrook has fit in on the star-studded lineup as the seventh man. The Clippers are finally trending in the right direction with five straight wins. Westbrook is averaging 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Damian Lillard

Lillard is also a face for the jersey number zero gang. He has not quite hit his Portland level of play in his new home of Milwaukee. The veteran is still one of the best shooters in the league despite shooting 35.1 percent from 3-point range this season.

The Bucks and Lillard will likely increase those numbers as they continue to develop chemistry. Lillard is averaging 25.0 ppg and 7.0 apg.

Tyrese Maxey

Another strong candidate for the jersey number zero gang. Maxey has asserted himself as a certified star this season.

Maxey is averaging 27.0 ppg and 6.7 apg this season. His percentages are solid as well as he is shooting 47.0/40.7/89.8. He has scored at least 30 points seven times this season. That includes his 50-point performance against the Indiana Pacers in November.

Jayson Tatum

Tatum is another bright young star wearing zero. He is in the top tier of the league at just 25 years old. He is still the top scoring option on a loaded Celtics offensive attack.

Tatum is averaging 27.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 4.2 apg, hitting 49.1 percent of his shots.

Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton is also making the zero jersey number shine this season, having led the Pacers to the final of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Haliburton leads the league with 12.3 apg, also filling it up with 26.3 ppg. His scoring is as efficient as ever, shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 44.3 from 3-point range.