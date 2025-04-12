Who is Faith Masonius? Meet WNBA draft-bound Shyanne Sellers' fiancé 

Faith Masonius is a senior forward for the Seton Hall Pirates. Masonius was named to the All-Big East first-team after improved performances resulted in her starting all 33 games this past season. She averaged 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. She scored in double figures 28 times and led the Pirates in scoring and rebounding.

Masonius' performances were recognized with multiple weekly honors, including being named USBWA National Player of the Week and Big East Player of the Week twice.

Some of her top performances included a career-high 29-point outing against LSU, a game-winning buzzer-beater against Villanova and a double-double versus DePaul. Masonius also finished in the top 10 in scoring and field goal percentage (45.6) and seventh in steals in the Big East. The recent announcement of her engagement to Shyanne Sellers saw her end her season on a high note.

Masonius played five seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, showing steady growth every year. In her final season there in 2023-24, she averaged 6.6 ppg and 3.9 rpg while playing critical minutes in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. Her time at Maryland saw her secure the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award and multiple academic All-Big Ten honors.

Masonius' background saw her grow up in a basketball-focused family as one of 10 siblings, with both parents having played collegiate sports. Her mother played basketball at Saint Joseph’s, while her father competed in rugby and lacrosse at Mount St. Mary’s.

Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers announce engagement

Former Maryland players Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers announced their engagement in a social media post. An X post of Women’s Hoops Network on Friday showed the couple smiling and Masonius showing off her ring.

Masonius and Sellers played together at Maryland during the 2021-22 season, where their connection grew both on and off the court. Over the years, their relationship blossomed from teammates to partners, and now fiancées. Masonius spent five years with the Terrapins.

She earned her bachelor’s degree during that time and transferred to Seton Hall for her final year of NCAA eligibility, where she had a breakout season and was named to the All-Big East first-team.

Meanwhile, Sellers finished her senior season with solid stats, as she averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Her strong performances placed her in the conversation as a potential top 10 pick in several 2025 WNBA mock drafts.

