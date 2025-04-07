Who is favored to win the men's national championship? Odds and predictions for Florida vs Houston

The 2025 men's national championship game pits Florida against Houston in the Alamodome in San Antonio on Monday night. Here, we look at who is favored to win.

Both teams have identical records (35-4) and seeds (No. 1).

However, history is what separates them.

While the Cougars will play in their third national championship game, they have never had their hands on the ultimate prize.

The Gators, on the other hand, will be in their fourth NCAA Tournament final. They have won the championship twice, doing so back-to-back in 2006 and 2007, while losing to Michigan State in 2000.

The game is set to tip off at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Who is favored to win the Men's national championship?

The spread has Florida at -115 and Houston at -105, suggesting an evenly matched affair, with Florida being the slight favorite.

Florida heads into the clash on an 11-game winning streak. It has been solid offensively in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, having averaged 84.4 points per game in five games.

However, Houston showed it is resilient with a dramatic late comeback win over Duke and has won its last 18 games. The Cougars have been great defensively this season, having limited the opposition to 58.3 ppg, which is the best in the country.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Florida -115 O140.5 (-110) -110 Houston -105 U140.5 (-110) -110

Florida vs. Houston: Head-to-head comparison

It has been ages since these programs clashed. Monday’s meeting will be their first since 1973, and Houston is 2-0 against Florida, having won both of their encounters in the 1970s.

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, the Gators are 50-20, which has led to six Final Four appearances.

The Cougars are 45-20 in March Madness, and they have reached seven Final Fours and two men's national championship games.

Key players to watch in the men's national championship

L.J. Cryer (Houston)

Cryer has been impressive for Houston in the NCAA Tournament, with 19 3-pointers in five games. While the major focus is on the Cougars’ defense, their offensive burden is on Cryer, who has the tendency to make the bucket even in difficult and nervy situations. He had 26 points in the win over Duke, one less than the Blue Devils' Cooper Flagg, the game's top scorer.

Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)

Dropping back-to-back 30-point performances at such a crucial time of the season is no easy feat, and that's exactly what the senior guard has done. Larry Bird was the last player to achieve such a feat in successive Elite Eight and Final Four matchups.

Against Houston’s mean defense, Florida’s hopes for the national championship are tied to Clayton being hot. At his best, he is difficult to stop.

