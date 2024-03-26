Who are Gabbie Marshall's parents, Ernest and Marne? What we know about the Iowa guard's family

Gabbie Marshall leads the Iowa Hawkeyes' defensive end and has played a crucial role in the team's exploits since she joined in 2019. She averages 6.1 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

The sixth-year senior is currently enrolled in pre-med studies and intends to finish a degree in occupational therapy. Gabbie Marshall's biggest inspiration for her on-court excellence is her parents, Ernest and Marne Marshall, both former basketball players.

Who are Gabbie Marshall's parents?

Ernest Marshall is reported to have played basketball at the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville, Kentucky, where he also pursued his Bachelor of Arts in accounting and business administration.

Marne Marshall played just one season with Aquinas College, a private liberal arts school in Grand Rapids, Michigan. There is no further information about their playing careers.

Right now, Ernest serves as executive vice president and chief human resources officer for a global power management company, Eaton. His education includes a law degree and an MBA from Indiana University's Bloomington School of Law.

Know more about Gabbie Marshall's family

Gabbie Marshall has three siblings, Noah, Luke and Lily. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native, has called them her three biggest blessings in life and also said:

"It was always instilled in me since I was a little girl how important keeping your family close is in life. My dad always said “I always want my kiddos to be close no matter what”. So, this is an appreciation post for the best sibs in the biz. You all make me so happy & make it so easy to love you" (via Instagram)

Gabbie Marshall's career in basketball began at Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she won two state titles in 2017 and 2019, and was named all-state three times.

Speaking about her final year in school, the guard said:

“My mentality this year is to focus on my teammates. Just making the most of every opportunity that I get, all the memories that we’re making. I think it’s really bittersweet.”

“I think in my other years I’ve just focused on improving in basketball, which I’m still doing but at the same time, I know I’m nearing the end of my basketball career forever. I’m just trying to soak in all the memories off and on the court.”

Marshall is in a relationship with Spencer Touro, a personal trainer in West Branch, Iowa. The couple celebrated their one year anniversary in December 2023.

