Who are Georgia vs Xavier basketball announcers today on ESPN? All we know about NIT game's coverage team

In a first-round matchup of the NIT, the fourth-seeded Georgia Bulldogs face the Xavier Musketeers at the Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State game in the second round.

Who are the Georgia vs Xavier basketball announcers today?

There will be a two-man booth for the first-round NIT matchup as Roy Philpott will be on the play-by-play call while Richard Hendrix will be the analyst on the broadcast.

What time is the Georgia vs Xavier game today?

This game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers will be taking place at 7:00 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Georgia vs Xavier game today?

According to ESPN Bet, the Georgia Bulldogs on their home court are considered to be 1.5-point favorites. With the spread so low, we are essentially picking a winner tonight and it is clear which side to take. Xavier is a putrid 3-8 on the road this season while Georgia is 12-6 inside Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia has been a better offensive team throughout the year and had a tougher schedule playing in the Southeastern Conference. Xavier played in the Big East Conference and did a decent job but Quincy Olivari is not going to be able to score as well as he did throughout the season.

With both programs doing a good job, the Georgia Bulldogs should be able to cover the spread as the better overall team.