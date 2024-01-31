Who is Jeff Goodman's daughter? All we know about CBB reporter's personal life

Jeff Goodman has been a college basketball analyst for ESPN, covering basketball for nearly 20 years. But away from the camera, he has a wife and a daughter, who is slowly becoming well-known in the same field of work as her father.

But who is Jeff Goodman's daughter?

Who is Jeff Goodman's Daughter

Jeff Goodman's daughter is Talia Goodman. She is 20-years-old and is the only child of Jeff and his wife.

Talia is following in her father's footsteps and works in broadcasting for the Hoosier Network as a sideline reporter for IU's women's basketball, soccer, and field hockey teams.

However, this is not her first voyage into sports broadcasting

Talia Goodman's sports broadcasting career

Goodman started her career not in basketball, but in hockey as a marketing intern for Hockey New England. She then became a writer at Canes Country, writing about the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

Talia would go on to work as an intern for NBC in Boston, transcribing press conferencing and writing scripts for some of the network's programming.

In 2022, she enrolled at Indiana University to study Sports Media. At the same time, she also started working for Hoosier Network, and two local broadcasters in Indiana.

Finally, to add to her ever-growing experiences, Talia interned at 24/7 Sports, covering college Basketball and football for Indiana University.

Despite being only 20-years-old, she has gained a lot of experience in the field her father is known for.

But, Talia is not just working for others, she has also set up her own project called Good Sports Media. It features interviews with college Basketball talent and from young hockey players.

Talia is already making a name for herself at such a young age. If she keeps this up, she will easily become as well-known as her father, Jeff.

