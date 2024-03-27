Who are Kenny Brooks' daughters Kendyl and Chloe Brooks? All we know about Kentucky HC's personal life

Kenny Brooks is taking over at the University of Kentucky, the school announced on Tuesday, after building a culture of champions with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Expand Tweet

The move has piqued an interest in fans wanting to know more about the coach's personal life. He is married to the former Chrissy Stewart, and they have four children: Kendyl, Chloe, Gabby and Nicholas.

Let's know more about Brooks' daughters, who played for him at Virginia Tech.

Who are Kenny Brooks' daughters?

Kendyl Brooks

Kenny Brooks' three daughters, Kendyl, Chloe and Gabby, whom he coached at Virginia Tech.

Kendyl, who became the coordinator of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets in December, served in various positions in the Virginia Tech athletic department after earning a master's degree in leadership studies in 2021 and a bachelor's degree in human development in 2020.

First, she was a graduate assistant on the women's basketball team in 2020-21 and then was the assistant director of women's basketball operations in 2021-22 before becoming the director of on-campus recruiting for men's basketball for several months. She then took on an internship as an administrative assistant for men's and women's basketball with the Atlantic Coast Conference from August 2022 to December 2023, according to her LinkedIn page.

Kendyl flipped her commitment from James Madison, where her father coached for 14 years, to Virginia Tech. In an interview with "The Next," she said that she would often get picked on by other students because they believed she was on the team because of nepotism.

Even though Kenny Brooks had taught his daughters the game for years, they had to get accustomed to the formalized coach-player relationship.

Kendyl said that when she used to get mad at her father, she avoided visiting her at his office but then realized:

"The most important part was just communicating."

With Virginia Tech, she logged an average of 22.5 minutes per game and sank 62 3-pointers in her freshman year, nailing seven threes in a single game, falling just short of the program record in 2016-17. Over her three seasons, she amassed 160 3-pointers, holding the fifth spot in program history.

Chloe Brooks

The younger daughter of Kenny Brooks joined her sister on campus in 2018. The move gave her clarity as she faced the dilemma of wanting to play for her father.

"I really wanted to not like it, just to tell my dad I told so," Kendyl said. Chole continued, "But as soon as I got here, I fell in love."

Chloe developed a bone spur near her Achilles tendon, which affected her range of motion, in high school. Although she underwent surgery, she subsequently developed tarsal tunnel syndrome, resulting in lasting nerve damage and considerable foot pain.

This ultimately forced her to retire from basketball, having only played 47 minutes throughout her career at Virginia Tech.

Although Kendyl and Chloe won a state title with Spotswood (Virginia) High School in 2016, the sisters were never able to show off their on-court chemistry at Virginia Tech because of injuries.

Kendyl tore her labrum on her hip in her sophomore and junior years, causing her to opt out of her senior day. This led to hip replacement surgery.

Chloe, a four-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member, went on to mentor her teammates by reinforcing direction from the coaching staff.

Chloe got engaged to Virginia Tech senior guard Hunter Cattoor during the summer. Cattoor was the 2022 ACC Tournament MVP, leading the Hokies to a stunning 82-67 upset of the Duke Blue Devils in the championship game with 31 points. He also was an All-ACC in the previous three seasons.

Gabby Brooks

Gabby was a true freshman on the team this season but did not see any action. She was a four-year basketball and volleyball player at Blacksburg High.