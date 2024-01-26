Who is Kim Mulkey's ex-husband Randy Robertson? LSU WBB coach's personal life explored

Kim Mulkey is the head coach of the LSU Tigers women's basketball team. She attended Louisana Tech and played basketball there from 1980 until 1984. During her time there, she met Randy Robertson, who was the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in 1975 and 1976.

In Robertson's first year as Louisiana Tech's starting quarterback, he went 72-for-144 for 1,079 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. In the 1975 season, the Bulldogs went 8-2.

The following year, Robertson went 35-for-83 for 612 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 10 games, as Louisiana Tech went 6-5.

Mulkey and Robertson married in 1987 and have two kids. While they were married, the basketball coach went by the name of Kim Mulkey-Robertson; however, the two got a divorce in 2006.

Robertson resides in Waco, Texas, and owns his own marketing and consulting company, Innovation and Robertson Communications.

Randy Robertson is also a member of the boards of the Waco Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the Midway High School Athletic Booster Club, the Boys & Girls Club and AAF Waco.

Kim Mulkey's personal life explored

Kim Mulkey was born on May 17, 1962, in Hammond, Louisiana, to her mom, Dru, and father, Les. She grew up in Tickfaw, Louisiana, a town of just 694 people, per the 2010 census. She also has a younger sister, Tammy.

During her childhood, Kim Mulkey played baseball, and according to reports, at the age of 12, she was considered the best baseball player in her area, better than all the boys.

After turning her attention to basketball, Mulkey went to Hammond High School and set the school record by scoring 4,075 points. She also had a 4.0 GPA and was the valedictorian of her class.

Mulkey and her ex-husband Robertson had two kids together: a son, Kramer and a daughter, Makenzie.

Kramer Robertson attended LSU and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. On May 10, 2022, he made his MLB debut as a pinch runner but was designated for assignment on June 3.

Kramer was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves, then placed on waivers again and claimed by the New York Mets. The Mets designated him for assignment, and he was later reclaimed by the Cardinals. Robertson spent the 2023 season at Triple-A Memphis, but was released and is now a free agent.

Kim Mulkey's daughter, Mackenzie, played college basketball and softball at the University of Baylor. She is now an assistant coach on Kim's staff at LSU.