Who is Long Beach State basketball head coach, Dan Monson? All we know about the winningest coach in the program's history

On Monday, coach Dan Monson and Long Beach State agreed to part ways after the 2024 Big West Tournament. However, things have now changed as the Beach won the title game 74-70 over UC Davis on Saturday and clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Monson is now said to stay with the team and see them through the Big Dance. The Idaho alum joined Long Beach in the 2006-07 season and coached them from a 6-25 record in his first year to 22-12 in his third season.

Upon his firing, Monson, 62, said (via USA Today):

"I am proud of what we have accomplished on and off the court, but it is time for a new voice for the program. I wish nothing but the best for a special university and a tremendous group of student athletes. I am also personally excited for what lies ahead for the Monson family and myself."

Dan Monson, son of former college basketball coach Don Monson, was born in Spokane, Washington, on October 6, 1961. His father was a successful high school head coach in Cheney and Pasco for 18 seasons.

The Monson family then moved to Moscow, Idaho, where his father was the head coach of the University of Idaho, Dan Monson's alma mater. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1980 and played college football for the Idaho Vandals as a receiver, then under head coach Jerry Davitch. However, after suffering a career-ending knee injury, he shifted his focus to coaching basketball.

Dan Monson's coaching record

In 1986, Monson joined UAB Blazers as a collegiate graduate assistant under Gene Bartow. Later in 1988, he began working as an assistant coach at Gonzaga and was later promoted to associate head coach under Dan Fitzgerald in 1994.

In 1997, Dan Monson began his first stint as a head coach with the Bulldogs and finished the season with a 24-10 record, becoming the regular season champion. In his second year, Gonzaga had a 28-7 overall record, clinching the season and conference title while also taking a trip to the Big Dance. The Bulldogs advanced all the way to the Elite Eight.

Dan Monson then moved to Minnesota in 1999, where he stayed for the next eight seasons and finished with a 118-106 record while also coaching the Golden Gophers to one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Monson's third school, Long Beach State, was his longest, spanning 17 years with three regular season championships, two conference titles and two March Madness appearances.

When speaking to the media after the title win on Saturday, Dan Monson said:

“I've been blessed ... These kids have been awesome to coach. When Jim Harbaugh says, 'Who’s got it better than him? Someone needs to tell him: Dan Monson.'” (via ESPN)

“I don’t think it’s my last year. I love coaching. I love teams. I need a new challenge. That’s life — it’s on to the next chapter,” Manson added.

Long Beach State is now a projected No. 15 seed, as per ESPN's latest bracketology.