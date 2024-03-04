Who is Maya Moore? Exploring Caitlin Clark’s connection to the former hooper

Maya Moore and Caitlin Clark shared an emotional moment during a segment on Sunday's "College GameDay."

Moore is a former WNBA great and one of the best women's basketball players ever. She influenced hundreds of women, including Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, to pursue a basketball career.

Expand Tweet

“Full circle moment,” Maya Moore said, via On3. “I remember being 10-year-old Maya going up and hugging Cynthia Cooper or one of the legends, and just to see that we’re still continuing to still be connected, be inspired by each other, be family, right? I just love the connection.”

During their conversation, Caitlin Clark revealed that the two met during Moore's tenure with the Minnesota Lynx, and Moore signed Clark's shirt. The Hawkeyes guard says it is one of the most incredible memories of all time for her.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was meet her. My dad didn’t have his phone, so I just ran over, like, ‘Can you sign my shirt?’ She signed my shirt. Gave her a huge. Ran away,” Clark said. “It’s like the most vivid memory I have of women’s basketball growing up, and I still tell everybody that story because it meant so much to me. So cool.”

Although Caitlin Clark remembers it more vividly, Maya Moore admits she didn't remember it but is glad her interaction impacted Clark that much:

“So sweet. I can’t say that I honestly remember that moment … but it is so cool to see just little seeds like that of how we treat each other, how we enjoy each other, how we see each other, and what that means. And now she’s grown up and look at her. It’s so cool. I’m just so proud.”

Maya Moore is a four-time WNBA champion and a six-time WNBA All-Star. A Jefferson City, Missouri native, she played college basketball at UConn and was the first overall pick in the 2011 WNBA draft. The 6-foot small forward is married to Jonathan Irons, and the couple has a son named Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr.

Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich's scoring record

Caitlin Clark passed LSU legend Pete Maravich for the most points scored by a Division I basketball player, men's or women's.

In Iowa's final regular season game, Clark broke the record in the first half, which is surreal for her.

"It's really crazy to think about," Clark said, via ESPN. "Honestly, if you would have told me that before my college career started, I would've laughed in your face and been like, 'No, you're insane.'

"I've always been able to score the ball, but I don't think people really understand how many amazing players have come before me and been able to score the ball and do it at such a high rate and for teams that are really, really good."

Iowa will now play in the Big Ten Tournament on March 8.