"Instigator and then a flopper": Caitlin Clark called out by college hoops fans for technical foul leading to record-breaking free throw

Caitlin Clark's position at the top of the all-time NCAA Division I scoring chart was solidified on Sunday against Ohio State when she made the foul shots at the free-throw line.

Her game, with its impressive display of speed and style, has catapulted her to become the most renowned figure in the entire realm of college basketball.

Clark broke Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record in the process, during the game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State. She achieved the feat through two free throws made after a technical foul, ultimately leading to Iowa's 93-83 win.

Cotie McMahon fouled Clark right before the conclusion of the first half. During a dead ball, McMahon gave her a slight push, resulting in Clark being awarded free throws with less than a second left in the half.

Fans were frenzied on the internet, decoding the technical foul as they recorded different interpretations of it

"Breaks the women’s NCAA record with a deep 3; breaks the all-time NCAA record with free throws thanks to this “technical foul”. The two sides of Caitlin Clark," - a user oposted

"This is why alot of people don't like her. She's an instigator and then a flopper. Good for her breaking a record, but she's not a very likeable player," - another X user wrote

But few people were taking this out on the referees, holding them responsible.

There were also a few comments of Caitlin's fans defending her from the overflowing hate drama in the comments, as they wrote,

Who is Pete Maravich, comparing Caitlin Clark with the legend?

Caitlin Clark, with her record-breaking performances, brought back the long-forgotten legacies of basketball legends such Lynette Woodard and Pearl Moore to the limelight. She overtook Woodward's record of 3649 points in February. However, Pearl Moore's 4,061 point record, achieved between 1975-79 when the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women was the conducting body, is set to remain unbroken.

The NCAA's previous all-time leading scorer, Pete Maravich, is back in in the headlines after 36 years, thanks to Caitlin Clark. Maravich's college career began before he was eligible to play as a freshman, and he only played three seasons. Despite that, he averaged 44.2 points and 38.1 shots per game. It's worth noting that this was before the introduction of the shot clock and the 3-point shot.

This is quite a feat considering that Maravich, a basketball legend, only played 83 games in his entire college career. Maravich had passed away in 1988 before Clark was even born.

Pete Maravich

In comparison, Clark averages 28.3 points and 19.9 shots in 129 career games.