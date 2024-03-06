Who is Micah Shrewsberry? All we know about Notre Dame basketball HC

Micah Shrewsberry, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach, is a name that is quickly gaining prominence in the collegiate basketball space. With the old guard of legendary college coaches like Mike Krzyzewski fading into the background, the spot is up for grabs for a new crop of coaches to take over. In just three seasons as a head coach, the Indianapolis native, and former player himself, has made a strong impact on the coaching ranks.

This article takes a deeper look at Micah Shrewsberry's coaching career, which is a diverse route to track, far beyond his current tenure at Notre Dame.

Mike Shrewsberry's coaching career before Notre Dame

A four-year collegiate career at Hanover College saw Shrewsberry earn the starter's role in 3 years, while also leading the league in assists and free throw efficiency during the 1998-99 season. That stint led to his eventual place in the coaching ranks, starting with assistant coaching jobs at Wabash, in the next year, and DePauw.

His first head coaching experience came at a relatively no-name IU South Bend from 2005-07. However, he would return to the assistant ranks, among the premier college basketball programs in the country. Back-to-back stints at Butler and Purdue would solidify his standing as among the best coaches waiting in the wings.

At Butler, he was partly responsible for their back-to-back runner-up run in the NCAA tournament. With Purdue, he was given a ton of credit for the Boilermakers' nation-leading 8.74 turnovers a game. With his standing as an assistant coach set, he would get the call from old friend Brad Stevens, who he worked with at Butler, to join the coaching ranks of the Boston Celtics.

During his time there, he would help the team to five playoff appearances, and a back-to-back finish in the Eastern Conference Finals. At the end of his tenure, he would return to Purdue to continue his associate head coaching responsibilities. His first year saw him lead Purdue to their highest finish in nearly two decades.

In 2021, Micah Shrewsberry would get his first proper taste of head coaching experience with the Penn State Nittany Lions. In just his second season, he would lead the team to an NCAA tournament appearance, their first in a decade and a victory over Texas A&M in the first round was the team's first in 2 decades.

In his two seasons there, Micah would be responsible for more Big Ten tournament wins than any other Penn State coach in history. In 2023, Mike Shrewsberry took over the head coaching responsibility for the Notre Dame Fight Irish.

Mike Shrewsberry and Notre Dame's March Madness Chances

In just his first season, Shrewsberry might have to deal with an adjustment period to the new program and its players. Given his past track record, with the success at Butler, Purdue, and Penn State, hopes are high for his tenure at Notre Dame to be successful. However, this season is probably not the one.

With a 12-18 record, 7-8 in the ACC, the team is out of the hunt for a spot in the NCAA tournament. However, with some more experience under his belt and recruitment according to his needs, the only way to go is up for Mike Shrewsberry and his boys at Notre Dame.