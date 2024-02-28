Who is Reed Sheppard's mom, Stacey? What we know about the Kentucky guard's mother?

Reed Sheppard had the best game of his brief collegiate career on Tuesday as he led the Kentucky Wildcats to a 91-89 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The true freshman guard finished with 32 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks off the bench.

Sheppard shot 11-14 from the field, 4-7 from three-point range and 6-6 from the free-throw line. To cap things off, he knocked down a game-winning buzzer-beater as time expired.

Check out footage of Reed Sheppard's game-winning buzzer beater below:

While Sheppard is carving out a name for himself with the Wildcats, his parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, are both Kentucky legends. His father's story is well-known; he was a part of two national title teams, winning the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in 1998.

His mother, who was then known as Stacey Reed, has her name all over the program's record books. She spent four years with the Wildcats, averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field, 32.1% from three-point range and 76.2% from the free-throw line.

Reed's best season came during her junior year, where she averaged 18.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.9 apg, 3.5 spg and 0.1 bpg while shooting 41.6% from the field, 32.6% from three-point range and 75.9% from the free-throw line. While she had a very good career at Kentucky, there was no WNBA at the time, and she did not wind up playing professional basketball.

Despite this, her son revealed that their games are very similar. Speaking with On3 Sports, Sheppard stated:

"Everyone from home is like, you play like your mom. She played the same way. And then some people that don’t really know mom, they just fall onto I play like my dad because that’s all they know."

How has Reed Sheppard performed in his college career?

Reed Sheppard joined the Kentucky Wildcats as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He entered Tuesday's action averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field, 51.4% from three-point range and 81.1% from the free-throw line.

Sheppard is expected to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft following the season, where he is projected to be selected as a lottery pick. While there have been questions about his ceiling, he has one of the highest floors in the draft due to his shooting and playmaking abilities.