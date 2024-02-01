Reed Sheppard NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Kentucky guard ft. San Antonio Spurs

Reed Sheppard is off to a strong start in his true freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats. He joined as a four-prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Sheppard is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, shooting 54.3% from the field, 55.3% from the 3-point range and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

While he has a high-floor due to his shooting and playmaking abilities, there are questions about his ceiling, as he's playing off-the-ball more often than not for the Wildcats. Nevertheless, Sheppard projects as a lottery pick. Take a look at five landing spots for the Kentucky guard:

Reed Sheppard's five potential landing spots

#1 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have been among the worst teams in the league this season, as they have the third-worst record.

They have their building block in Victor Wembanyama and will look for talent that fits alongside the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Reed Sheppard's ability as a playmaker and floor spacer would help Wembanyama get more open looks and less double teams.

#2 Washington Wizards

While Tyus Jones has provided the Washington Wizards with strong play out of the backcourt, he's reportedly on the trading block. Jones, who will be a free agent after this season and turns 28 in May, is unlikely to stay with the Wizards as their timelines do not match.

Washington, who has the second-worst record in the league this season, will likely be in the market for a point guard. Expect them to give Reed Sheppard serious consideration if they believe that his production will continue playing on-the-ball.

#3 Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have plenty of young talent, as there are just two players over the age of 26 on their roster.

They have averaged the fourth-fewest assists per game this season, shooting the lowest 3-point percentage in the league. If teams at the top of the draft have concerns with Sheppard's ceiling, the Magic should be happy to add him as he would space the floor for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner while providing them with easier looks.

#4 New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are another team with a strong young core but do not have a long-term replacement for CJ McCollum. Reed Sheppard would provide them with a point guard who can contribute, both now and when McCollum is no longer with the franchise.

#5 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are yet another young team that could be in the market for a long-term point guard.

While Immanuel Quickley has filled that role since joining the team, he will be a restricted free agent after the season. Toronto could look to draft a point guard like Sheppard as insurance if Quickley decides to leave.