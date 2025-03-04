"Who’s in control of these"; "Not ranking Vanderbilt is insane": Fans react to latest men's AP Top 25 poll as St. John continue historic season

The Week 18 AP Top 25 poll is out and only three teams retained their positions from the last week - Auburn, Duke and Michigan State. Houston and Tennessee climbed up a spot to #3 and #4 respectively, relegating Florida to #5. St. John's sits at No. 6 for its highest ranking since the 1990-91 season, winning its first Big East season title in 40 years.

The AP Top 25 account on X posted a slideshow video showcasing its current pool of top teams.

Fans reacted to the current rankings in the comment section with some expressing surprise and disagreement with the rankings.

"Who’s in control of these ??? 😭😭" a fan commented.

"Mega conferences have ruined cbb. 12-6 in the big East> 8-8 in the Sec and big 10," another fan wrote.

"Wow the disrespect to Vandy after winning 3 ranked games in a row including A&M on the road… These rankings are a joke!" a fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Kentucky gotta be unranked, how much are they paying to stay in the polls?" a fan commented.

"Not ranking Vanderbilt is insane," a fan wrote.

"Garbage and crazy disrespect to MSU after beating Purdue Illinois Michigan Maryland and Wisconsin all in a row and we still stuck at 8," another user commented.

What teams are the biggest winners and losers of the latest AP Top 25 poll?

#13 Maryland and #14 Louisville are the biggest climbers of the week. The Terrapins jumped up three spots after forcing more than 15 turnovers against Penn State on Saturday for a huge win.

The Cardinals push up five spots behind its ongoing seven-game winning run. The team is now tied for most conference wins in the program's history and has two games left to set a new standard.

Texas A&M is the biggest loser on the AP Top 25 list, dropping down 10 spots to 22nd place following losses against unranked Vanderbilt and then-No. 3 Florida. The program has performed well against teams placed outside the top 10 brackets but struggled against the higher-ranked schools.

#23 BYU, #21 Saint Mary's, #18 Purdue, #16 Memphis and #11 Clemson are other notable winners, climbing up two spots each. On the other hand, #24 Arizona, #19 Kentucky, and #17 Michigan dropped two spots.

