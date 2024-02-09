Who is Sheryl Swoopes? What we know about the Hall of Famer who questioned Caitlin Clark’s future in WNBA

The college basketball world is furious with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes for questioning Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark's future in the WNBA.

Clark is just a few points away from becoming the NCAA women's basketball's all-time leading scorer, but Swoopes is undermining her achievements.

This article will explain who Swoopes is and explore her college and WNBA career achievements.

Who is Sheryl Swoopes?

Sheryl Swoopes is a former WNBA player in the league. She played for Texas Tech during her collegiate career and later played for the Houston Comets, the Seattle Storm and the Tusla Shock.

Swoopes also pursued a coaching career in women's basketball. She started as an assistant basketball coach at Mercer Highland in 2009 and later became the head coach of Loyola (2013-16) and Texas Tech (2017-2018).

Sheryl Swoopes' achievements

Swoopes is a well-known name in the WNBA, as she was the first woman to be signed during the league's inaugural season in 1997. She was also part of the USA women's national basketball team and won three gold medals in the Olympics.

Swoopes is also remembered for her final season in 2011. She helped end the Tusla Shock's 20-game losing streak after scoring at the buzzer for a 77-75 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks. She was one of the top 15 WNBA players of All Time during the 2011 WNBA All-Star Game.

How many championships has Sheryl Swoopes won?

Swoopes won the national championship with Texas Tech during her final year of college eligibility in 1993. Her performance that season earned her the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

Swoopes won four consecutive championships with the Comets from 1997 to 2000 in the WNBA. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Sheryl Swoopes and Caitlin Clark controversy

The Iowa Hawkeyes star is just 39 points shy from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time scoring record, 3,527 points, in the NCAA. Swoopes criticized Clark during a recent appearance on Gil's Arena.

"I think Angel will eventually be a good pro," Swoopes said. "I don't think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will. And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game. It's good. There's talent—like these women can play. And because there are very few roster spots. It's a real job.

"So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not."

This has led the CBB world to widely roast and troll Swoopes, with some hinting that there is a racial undertone hidden in her criticism.

