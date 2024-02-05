"Dope meeting you yesterday" - Frances Tiafoe pumped after meeting rising basketball star Caitlin Clark at her Iowa college game

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe was pumped after meeting rising basketball star Caitlin Clark at a college game.

Currently in Iowa to participate in the 2024 Dallas Open, Tiafoe attended the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Maryland Terrapins NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday night.

Caitlin Clark impressed once again on the night with a 38-point haul that included 7 three-pointers, 12 assists, and six rebounds, guiding her team to a 93-85 victory. The 22-year-old continues to take the league by storm as she inches closer to the outright record for most points in NCAA history.

Tiafoe went into the locker room to meet Clark after the game. It was all smiles during their interaction, with both Tiafoe and Clark referring to the other as "the goat." Appreciative of each other's company, the pair posed for a couple of photos together.

The Iowa Women's Basketball team shared the wholesome interaction between the pair via their Instagram handle.

"Game respects game," Iowa Women's Basketball, Instagram.

Tiafoe reshared the video on his Instagram story and referred to Clark as the chosen one. He was highly appreciative of their interaction and described meeting her as "dope."

"This is sooo tufff.... Dope meeting you yesterday @caitlinclark22 #thechosenone," Tiafoe wrote.

Frances Tiafoe reshares interaction with Caitlin Clark via an Instagram story

A look at Frances Tiafoe's 2024 season

Frances Tiafoe during his second round encounter at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe has had an indifferent start to the 2024 season after a hugely successful 2023 that saw him break into the top 10 for the first time. He also clinched titles on clay and grass at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships and the Stuttgart Open respectively last season.

The World No. 14 began his 2024 campaign in Hong Kong seeded third. He brushed aside Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round 6-3, 7-6(4), but lost to teen J.C. Shang 6-4, 6-4, in the following round.

At the Australian Open, he overcame a tricky first-round encounter against Borna Coric, winning in four sets 6-3, 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3. He suffered a shocking second-round defeat at the hands of Tomas Machac, losing in straight sets to the Czech player.

The American will look to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible with a win at the Dallas Open and contest for the biggest prizes this season.