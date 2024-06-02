Who is Stu Jackson? Exploring the background of new NCAA Tournament selection committee member

The NCAA announced Stu Jackson's appointment to the tournament selection committee on Friday. A former Knicks head coach, Jackson is currently serving as the commissioner of the West Coast Conference. Stuart Wayne Jackson shall replace Santa Clara athletic director Renee Baumgartner after his resignation towards the end of June.

Jackson has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. The committee finalizes the teams at large and the brackets for the NCAA tournament. Jackson shall serve on the committee until 2028.

Via a statement released by the West Coast Conference, Jackson said:

“I am honored. I appreciate Renee Baumgartner’s service and am humbled to be appointed to complete her term with this esteemed group.”

Trending

He added:

“I am anxiously looking forward to the opportunity to work with the existing committee members and the NCAA staff under Dan Gavitt’s stellar leadership on basketball’s premier event.”

Read more: "I would have recommended that there would be more than a one-game suspension" - Former NBA Executive Vice President believes it's time to make change after Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul leads to injury

Background of new NCAA Tournament selection committee member Stu Jackson

Stu Jackson started his college basketball career with Oregon and Seattle and gradually moved on to coaching. Jackson was an assistant coach at Oregon from 1981 to 1983 and at Washington University from 1983 to 1985. He was an assistant coach at Providence from 1985 to 1987.

He led the University of Wisconsin to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 47 years during his tenure between 1992 and 1994. He was the New York Knicks head coach from 1989 to 1990. The 68-year-old was also the President and General Manager of the NBA’s Vancouver Grizzlies from 1994 to 2000.

He was a game and studio analyst for FS1 and NBA TV from 2013 to 2018. He was the Chairman of the NBA Competition Committee and has served on the boards of the Basketball Hall of Fame Trustees, NCAA Rules and Competition Committee, FIBA Technical Commission, and USA Basketball.

He was inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor in 2017 and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback