"I would have recommended that there would be more than a one game suspension" - Former NBA Executive Vice President believes it's time to make change after Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul leads to injury

Former NBA executive vice president Stu Jackson believes it's time for some changes to the flagrant rule after Dillon Brooks injured Gary Payton II.

The league has suspended Memphis Grizzlies swingman Brooks for his flagrant foul on Payton of the Golden State Warriors in the Conference semifinals. In the process, Payton suffered an injury, with Brooks' controversial play leaving the NBA's fanbase divided.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Jackson said that Brooks should have been suspended for multiple games for his flagrant foul on Payton. Jackson added that it might be time to make some rule changes regarding suspensions when fouls lead to injuries, saying:

"I would have recommended that there would be more than a one game suspension and a multi-game suspension. I think it begs the question - are we in a time now where the NBA should consider in cases like this, and it's rare where you get a player that's out with an injury for an extended period of time resulting from a flagrant."

He added:

"Are we at a time right now that player should be suspended for the amount of time that the injured player is out?"

Brooks will serve his suspension in Game 3 between the Warriors and the Grizzlies. The series is tied 1-1 heading into San Francisco. Payton has been diagnosed with a fractured left elbow and ligament and muscle damage.

The play happened early in the first quarter of Game 2. Payton went up for a layup, and Brooks tried to block his show. However, Brooks hit Payton in the head, sending him crashing to the floor and injuring his left elbow. The son of a Hall of Famer is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Brooks received a Flagrant 2 foul for contact on Gary Payton II that led to an elbow fracture.



Payton II will miss at least three weeks due to the incident.



Was Dillon Brooks' foul on Gary Payton II dirty?

The current debate in the NBA today is about Dillon Brook's foul on Gary Payton II. Was it really a dirty play? According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the foul was dirty, and Brooks broke the code, as you don't take out a player midair and cause an injury. He said:

"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty. There is a code. This code that players follow where you never put a guy's season, career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in midair and clubbing him across the head, ultimately fracturing Gary's elbow... He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code."

“He broke the code” Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on GP2 “dirty.”“He broke the code” https://t.co/KNI4GNPpsS

Meanwhile, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins defended Brooks and his team. Jenkins believes they are not a dirty team and were only playing a very phyical game. The third-year coach also wished Payton a speedy recovery from his injury, saying:

"We obviously wish Gary Payton a speedy and healthy recovery. You never want to see anybody get hurt, very unfortunate. But I also want to address a narrative that was said between Game 1 and Game 2 that we are playing more physical, obviously dirty has been thrown out there. I look at my locker room, and I look at our culture and what we exude, we're the furthest thing from dirty."

— Taylor Jenkins on the narrative that the Grizzlies are "dirty"



"We're the furthest thing from dirty, we're competitive."— Taylor Jenkins on the narrative that the Grizzlies are "dirty" "We're the furthest thing from dirty, we're competitive."— Taylor Jenkins on the narrative that the Grizzlies are "dirty"🎥 @samariaterry https://t.co/7WGqzzWb4h

