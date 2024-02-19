Who was Terrance Clarke? Late Kentucky guard's collegiate career explored

The late Terrence Clarke was a promising American collegiate basketball player from Boston. He stood out as a first-year shooting guard for the Kentucky Wildcats, displaying exceptional skill and promise.

He was a power on the court, as seen from his high ranking of No. 3 in 2020. Clarke, 19, impressed with his performances, especially a career-best 22 points opposite Georgia Tech.

Clarke tragically passed away on April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles, California, following a traffic collision after a workout with teammate Brandon Boston Jr. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Clarke, driving at high speed, ran a red light and hit a car, a pole and a block wall.

Terrence Clarke's collegiate career explored

Terrence Clarke became renowned in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) as a star player at Expressions Elite in Braintree, Massachusetts, guided by Todd Quarles.

In high school, his journey began at Rivers School then, he moved to Brewster Academy. A key contributor, Clarke helped lift his team to win the 2019 National Prep Championships.

Clarke, a McDonald's All-American and top-notch five-star recruit, was undoubtedly excellent in basketball. In his last year at Brewster, he showcased some admirable numbers, averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and three assists per game. These efforts led to a remarkable 34–3 record until the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything.

Clarke came out the gate strong in his first Kentucky college game on November 25, 2020. He scored 12 points and had four rebounds, four assists and three steals. This all added to a clear win over Morehead State.

A right leg injury slowed him down, limiting Clarke to eight games that season. Despite this, his game stayed impressive. A 22-point high score against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on December 6, 2020, was a bright spot. Clarke got 77 points across 229 game minutes at the close of his shortened college career.

Clarke chose to give up his leftover college games, aiming at the 2021 NBA draft on March 19, 2021. It showed he trusted his skills and coveted a pro career.

In the 2021 NBA draft, on July 29, Adam Silver, the NBA's head, paid tribute to Clarke. He did so by naming him a ceremonial pick between the 14th and 15th selections. This act realized Clarke's goal of joining the NBA ranks. His mum Osmine, brother Gavin, and sister Tatyana accepted him.