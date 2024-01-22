Who is Tom Izzo's son, Steven Izzo? What we need to know about the Michigan State HC's son 

Tom Izzo has coached Michigan State Spartans legends like Draymond Green, Miles Bridges and Mateen Cleaves since taking over the program in 1995.

But in the last few years, Izzo has been coaching someone with whom he shares a personal connection: his son, Steven.

Who is Steven Izzo?

Is Tom Izzo's son adopted?

Tom Izzo has a daughter and a son. However, only the daughter, Raquel, is biologically related to Tom. His son, Steven, is adopted. Tom and his wife adopted Steven when he was young, and Steven sees Tom as his father.

Does Tom Izzo's son play for MSU?

Steven Izzo is a 5-foot-8 graduate senior guard for the Michigan State Spartans, the team his father coaches.

Steven joined Michigan State as a walk-on in 2019 and has been with the Spartans ever since.

In his four seasons, Steven has barely played. He has played 51 minutes in 43 games, averaging 1.2 minutes per game. He's 1-for-14 in his career.

Steven Izzo had been scoreless until the Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Jan. 14, when he scored on a 3-point play.

How many years has Tom Izzo coached the Spartans?

Tom Izzo joined the Spartans program in 1983 as an assistant coach under Jud Heathcote and replaced Heathcote after his retirement in 1995.

During his nearly 30 years in charge of the program, he has led the Spartans to one national championship (2000). Additionally, the Spartans have made eight Final Fours and 25 NCAA Tournament appearances. He is the Big 10 record holder for most wins (696) and has an overall win percentage of .70.8%.

Also Read

Michigan State vs Maryland basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 21 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Top 5 College Basketball arenas with largest seating capacity ft. Carrier Dome