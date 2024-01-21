Michigan State vs Maryland basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 21 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The XFINITY Center will host an exciting Big Ten basketball game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon.

The Spartans (11-7, 3-4 in Big Ten) are on a two-game winning streak following a 76-66 home victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Terrapins (11-7, 3-4) are coming off a 72-69 road loss on Wednesday to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Michigan State vs Maryland betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Michigan State Spartans -1.5 (+100) Over 135.5 (-105) -110 Maryland Terrapins +1.5 (-125) Under 135.5 (-115) -110

Michigan State vs. Maryland head-to-head

These teams are familiar with one another as Michigan State holds a 14-8 all-time record against Maryland. The Spartans have won the previous four games, including a 63-58 home win on Feb. 7, 2023.

Where to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland?

This game will be available on both linear television and streaming, so there is no excuse to miss the thrilling action. It will be broadcast on television on CBS. In terms of streaming, the contest will be available on YouTube TV as well as Paramount+.

Michigan State vs. Maryland key injuries

Michigan State

Guard Davis Smith: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Guard Gehrig Normand: Foot (OUT)

Guard Jeremy Fears Jr: Leg (OUT)

Maryland

Guard Chance Stephens: Knee (OUT)

Center Braden Pierce: Undisclosed (OUT)

Michigan State vs. Maryland: Best picks and prediction

The Michigan State Spartans are the better program and enter this road game as the favorite. When diving into its against-the-spread records this season, Michigan State is 9-8-1 against the spread, while Maryland has a 7-11 record.

The major difference is on the offensive side of the court, as the previous five games showcased. The Spartans averaged 76.6 points per game, while the Terrapins scored 67.8 points in that stretch of matchups. Throughout the season, there is a massive difference in shooting the ball, as Michigan State shoots 47.6% from the floor while Maryland connects on 41.6% of its shot attempts.

These programs are evenly matchup, but the ability for the Spartans to pass the basketball and get it to the open man is the difference. Expect Michigan State to cover the spread on the road as the best bet for this game.

Pick: Michigan State Spartans -1.5 (+100)

