Who are UConn vs UCLA basketball announcers today on ESPN? All about NCAAW April 4 game's coverage team

The No. 2 UConn Huskies will take on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fans should expect a tightly contested game between two teams with national championship hopes.

The Huskies are the last non-No. 1 seed left in the tournament. Despite being a No. 2 seed, the Huskies are the favorite in this matchup. Part of the reason for that is the play of superstar Paige Bueckers, who has looked like the best player throughout this tournament.

UConn vs UCLA game announcers

The UConn vs UCLA game will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can stream the game on the ESPN app, ESPN+, Women's March Madness Live App and Fubo TV.

The ESPN feed will use its traditional broadcast team, with Ryan Rucco doing the play-by-play, Rebecca Lobo as the color commentator and analyst and Holly Rowe providing courtside reporting.

Fans who tune into ESPN2 will get to watch a MegaCast featuring former WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi doing the commentary.

What time is the UConn vs UCLA game today?

This Final Four matchup between UConn and UCLA will take place at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

What to expect in the UConn vs UCLA game?

Fans should expect an exciting game in which some of the best players in the nation compete. UConn enters the game as a -410 favorite, according to DraftKings, and UCLA as a +320 underdog.

The UConn Huskies have not been contested much throughout the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA had a close call against No. 3 LSU in the Elite Eight, escaping the game with a 72-65 win.

UConn's Paige Bueckers has been phenomenal. She has scored 30 or more points in the past three games. She is expected to carry the Huskies to a win on Friday.

