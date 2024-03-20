Who won the First Four games last night? Results, Takeaways, and more explored from 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Tournament tipped off on Tuesday with two First Four games. Colorado State took on Virginia while Howard played Wagner as the schools looked to enter the Round of 64.

NCAA First Four March Madness results

In the First Four game on Tuesday, Wagner pulled off an upset, defeating Howard 71-68.

Wagner got out to a hot start as the Seahawks led 38-27 at the half but were outscored 41-33 in the second half. The Bison did have the ball to end the game but missed multiple 3-point shots as Wagner held onto its lead to advance to the tourney and will now play North Carolina.

The late game on Tuesday saw Colorado State play Virginia, and it was the Rams who cruised to a blowout win.

The Cavaliers were known for their poor offense, and it showed in the Final Four game as Virginia had just 14 points at the half. The Cavaliers were then outscored 40-28 in the second half to lose 67-42.

In the loss, Virginia's offense showed once again that it was one of the worst in the nation, and it was the key reason why the Cavaliers lost in the First Four matchup.

"I never would have imagined that. I knew our guys were ready to compete," Colorado State coach Niko Medved said of the blowout win over Virginia, via USA Today. "We got an opportunity to play here, it is what it is. ... We'll watch Texas film on the plane and do it again."

Colorado State will now play Texas in the first round of March Madness.

What are the other Final Four games on Wednesday?

On Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET, Grambling State will take on Montana State in a First Four game, with the winner taking on Purdue.

Grambling State went 20-14 this season, while Montana State went 17-17. Heading into the matchup, Grambling State is a four-point underdog against Montana State, while the over/under is set at 134.5 points.

The other Final Four game will have Colorado go head-to-head with Boise State at 9:10 p.m. ET. The winner of this contest will be a 10-seed and will play Florida in the Round of 64.

The Buffaloes enter the matchup as a three-point favorite to defeat Boise State on Wednesday evening, while the over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Colorado enters the game with a 24-10 record as the Buffaloes lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament finals. Boise State, meanwhile, is 22-10 and lost to New Mexico in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament.

